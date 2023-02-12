Scott Tiffoney was given the chance to level for Partick Thistle after a controversial goal put Rangers in front

Holders Rangers eventually overcame Partick Thistle in a controversy-laden Scottish Cup last-16 encounter.

The hosts allowed Thistle to level at 2-2 through Scott Tiffoney after the visitors complained Malik Tillman had been unsportsmanlike when scoring.

Thistle had led through Kevin Holt's penalty after a VAR check but Antonio Colak headed Rangers level.

James Tavernier had a disputed penalty saved at 1-1 and James Sands' header finally settled the tie on 86 minutes.

However, Connor McAvoy may yet be credited with an own goal after he appeared to get a touch on it.

Rangers enter Monday's quarter-final draw with Ayr United, Celtic, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Raith Rovers and Darvel or Falkirk.

The hosts had a nervous moment early on when Tillman tussled with Holt on the very edge of the Rangers penalty area but referee David Munro offered the 2,500-strong travelling Thistle support no encouragement.

Thistle held their own with a disciplined defensive approach and a determination not to allow their hosts time and space. Kyle Turner won and took a free-kick that tested Allan McGregor - and the goalkeeper was forced into an even better stop to deny Tiffoney moments later.

But, in the aftermath, the visitors were awarded their spot-kick. Munro was asked to review whether Holt's header had been handled by Colak and the referee signalled penalty. Holt converted confidently.

Rangers' play had been too narrow and their short passing game food and drink for the Jags. Ibrox manager Michael Beale took action at half-time with Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe sent on in place of Ianis Hagi and Todd Cantwell. And there was almost instant reward. Kent sent Roofe through and the striker fired narrowly wide.

The leveller duly arrived when Nicolas Raskin chipped from the inside right channel for Colak to nod in at Jamie Sneddon's near post. The Croatian had gone nine games without a goal since his last on 29 October.

The keeper may have done better with that one but stood up well to block Colak's next effort and made his mark again with Rangers' penalty.

Tillman was dragged down by Stuart Bannigan, who was adamant the foul had taken place outside the box. The award stood but so did Sneddon as he stayed in a central position to get in the way of Tavernier's spot-kick.

But then, another jaw-dropping twist. Rangers put the ball out after Tillman pulled up with a knock and, after the restart, Tillman robbed Holt and evaded chasing defenders and Sneddon to score. Thistle were furious, feeling the Rangers attacker had stolen the ball just as they were about to kick it to the home defence.

A melee ensued on the pitch and Beale was active in his technical area, with the instruction given before Tiffoney went through unopposed to round McGregor and score.

It was from a Borna Barisic corner that the decisive goal came, but again confusion reigned. Sands threw himself at the ball and celebrated when the net bulged but replays suggested McAvoy may have carried it over the line.

Tillman danced away from a clutch of challenges only to be denied by Sneddon in added time, the last major incident of an enthralling Scottish Cup tie.

Player of the match - Nicolas Raskin

Rangers' January signing marked his first start with an assist and his use of the ball was integral to much of Rangers' play in the second half

What they said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "It was a big misunderstanding, the whole thing. Malik gets injured. We play the ball out. Malik's on the floor, he's unaware that we've played the ball out so when he gets up, he just thinks it's a throw-in to Partick Thistle. He presses innocently and then he's through on goal and he goes and finishes the move.

"I don't want us to win a football game on a misunderstanding - and it was a misunderstanding. It would've been the wrong thing to do. I've got high standards but the club I work for has got high standards as well and, as Rangers Football Club, we're in a better place tonight that we did that. It's not an easy thing to do, trust me. We won the game, we won the game in the right way."

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall: "We're full of pride but full of disappointment as well. The players were absolutely magnificent. First half, I thought we were terrific.

"I don't think Malik Tillman knew what he was doing. I think he got mixed up and put it in the net. Michael Beale showed an awful lot of class, so did James Tavernier to do what they did. It was the right thing to do so there's no blame on anybody, not even the ref. I've been involved in the game since 1981 - I've never seen it before. They allowed us to score the goal to get us to 2-2 and then it was game on. And, unfortunately. Rangers scored from a set-play."

