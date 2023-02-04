Close menu

Brentford 3-0 Southampton: Saints boss Nathan Jones says he has 'let his players down'

Southampton manager Nathan Jones said he has "let his players down" after their 3-0 defeat at Brentford, and got "carried away" because they are in the Premier League.

Saints are bottom of the table, three points from safety.

They have lost eight of their 13 matches since Jones was appointed in November.

"I want to be brutally honest with this, I have let the players down," Jones told BBC Match of the Day.

"I was recruited to do certain things and I don't see my team in there. I have pandered a little bit, I have gone away and tried to accommodate what we have.

"I haven't really put my own stamp on it and I should have by now, I really should have."

Jones led Luton to last season's Championship play-offs, where they were beaten by Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals.

He took over at Kenilworth Road with the Hatters struggling in League Two, guiding them to second in League One when he left for an ill-fated spell with Stoke City in 2019.

After winning just six of his 38 matches at Stoke he returned to a Luton side 23rd in the Championship, helping them stay up on the final day of the 2019-20 season.

Southampton player James Ward-Prowse looks dejected
Southampton face relegation rivals Wolves in the Premier League next Saturday

"I was recruited to do a certain job, to play in a certain way because my teams did really well," Jones added. "We defended the box, we were aggressive, front-footed, we put teams under pressure, we pressed, we counter-pressed really well.

"I blame myself. I should be driving the standards. Everywhere I've been I've drove standards, I haven't let anyone get away with anything. I've been on top of everyone.

"I've maybe got carried away that these are Premier League players and you have to give them this and that, but no more."

Southampton have conceded 53 goals in their past 27 Premier League matches, keeping just one clean sheet in that time, and they were repeatedly carved open by Brentford on Saturday.

Chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" and "Nathan Jones, get out of our club" were heard from away supporters at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, Saints hope to improve on a run that has brought four defeats in their past five games.

Southampton manager Nathan Jones
Jones was named Championship Manager of the Year last season

"The manager drives standards. I took plenty of accolades at my previous clubs and manager of the year and statistically one of the best in the country and one of the most aggressive managers," continued Jones.

"On an absolute shoestring, by the way. Pound-for-pound there wasn't anyone else in the country competing like we did in terms of points-per-pound.

"I've tried to give people what they want, I've tried to really work with the players to give them a system that suits them.

"But it doesn't suit me. It hasn't suited me as a manager or why I was recruited to come here."

  • Comment posted by Clough80, today at 20:06

    If you are blaming yourself it maybe time to do the honourable thing and resign.

  • Comment posted by eric, today at 20:04

    Don’t worry there’s always somebody who’s worse off than You, take a look at Mr klopp who up s:*t creek without a paddle

  • Comment posted by U19466723, today at 20:03

    Is he sacking himself in that interview?

  • Comment posted by frankie, today at 20:03

    U never rely on anyone else but ur own instinct and ur own judgement as footballers particularly at this level will have u play to their tune rather than ur own & u end up getting sacked . If u do get sacked at least get sacked doing it ur own way ..so perhaps the penny has finally dropped with him at long last .

  • Comment posted by lucky lee, today at 20:01

    He left Luton to chase the money at Stoke and he got the sack and stupid Luton had him back and then he left for saints and now he is about to be sacked again.The man is a joke.

  • Comment posted by AussieJohnSFC, today at 19:57

    If that's how you feel NJ then perhaps you need to resign and the club can get in an experienced PL manager to see if they can pull off another 'Great Escape' in Southampton's history

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 19:57

    He will have a chance to put his own stamp on it next season in the Championship

    • Reply posted by AussieJohnSFC, today at 20:00

      AussieJohnSFC replied:
      If he doesn't get the sack, or resign first

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 19:56

    Ahh so the players want five at the back, did some ask to play out of position as well, I apologise NJ I thought you were the person organising team, I’m no coach, but I’m sure I would have a formation that works a little by now.

  • Comment posted by Beason, today at 19:56

    Too late to think about doing the job he was paid to do ?

  • Comment posted by Double tAKE, today at 19:55

    I don't blame Nathan Jones, he was naturally under immediate press from the start coming from lower league. Who hired him??

    • Reply posted by Clausentum, today at 20:01

      Clausentum replied:
      I do blame him. He had a job to do and clearly hasn’t done it. All this talk of “pandering” is just BS. He should do the decent thing and resign.

  • Comment posted by BBCwokebot, today at 19:53

    By taking the job!

  • Comment posted by Chug, today at 19:49

    Scummers 4 the drop. Over there & way past their sell by date. The championship awaits.

    • Reply posted by reynom11, today at 19:55

      reynom11 replied:
      Even if they get relegated,Poor old Pompey will still be in League1.

