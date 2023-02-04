Close menu

Wolves 3-0 Liverpool: Twelve minutes of misery as Reds hit new low in difficult season

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at Molineux

From the section Liverpool

Liverpool players look dejected after Wolves loss
Liverpool have failed to score in their past three league games

As Wolverhampton Wanderers closed out the final few minutes of Saturday's hugely impressive dismantling of Liverpool, their fans responded to a lengthy spell of passing with chants of "ole".

In recent seasons, that is something Reds fans were often able to inflict on their opponents - but those days feel like a long time ago as a season of disappointment continues.

If a 3-0 loss at Brighton last month felt like a significant low, then this 3-0 defeat at Molineux was arguably worse. After all, the Seagulls are chasing a top-seven finish while Wolves started Saturday in the relegation zone.

This latest defeat also marked the first time since 2012 that Liverpool have lost three successive away games in the Premier League. Since the turn of the year, they have conceded nine goals in four games and scored just one - hardly ideal form with the Merseyside derby up next.

"We have to change it immediately in the next game," accepted boss Jurgen Klopp.

"Everton won today and they are in a good moment so we have to prove a point again."

Twelve minutes of misery

For Klopp, the damage done against Wolves was self-inflicted with a dreadful opening.

The home side, energetic and confident from the outset, capitalised on Liverpool's lethargic start to take the lead after five minutes. Hwang Hee-chan was allowed to get in behind on the right and his drilled cross deflected off Joel Matip into the back of the net.

While there was an element of bad luck about the opener, dreadful defending led to the second goal seven minutes later as Liverpool failed to clear inside their own box, allowing Wolves debutant Craig Dawson to drive in.

Those mistakes led to goals, but there were plenty of other examples of error-ridden play by Liverpool in that nightmare start.

"We caused the misery with the first 12 minutes," lamented a frustrated-looking Klopp in the post-match news conference. "It cannot happen."

He added: "In a game like this it is not allowed. You can criticise and judge us and you are probably right because those 12 minutes are not allowed."

Problems in all areas

Liverpool concede a third against Wolves
Liverpool have conceded more goals than they did in the entirety of last season

Much has been made of Liverpool's struggles this season stemming from their midfield, an area the Reds have not strengthened in either of the last two transfer windows.

However, the defence and attack have also been well below par this campaign, despite the latter area having been significantly strengthened.

Injuries, of course, have not helped, but Saturday's dreadful start was reminiscent of Liverpool's performances early in the campaign - when they conceded the opening goal in five of their first seven games.

The Reds have now conceded three goals in each of their past three away games in the Premier League - at Brentford, Brighton and now Wolves - with the latest treble meaning they have conceded more goals (28 in 20 games) than they did in the whole of last season (26 in 38 games).

Liverpool did finish last year with four wins in a row, so have the capability to turn things around, but need their attack to start scoring again, having managed just one goal in their past 360 minutes of Premier League football.

Asked if he still believes in his players to rediscover the form that saw them challenge for multiple trophies last season, Klopp said: "I don't lose confidence in the boys but we have to improve and that is what we are working on."

'Sacked in the morning' - can Klopp turn it around?

Towards the end of Saturday's game, Wolves fans took great joy in taunting Klopp with chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning".

It was tongue in cheek but Klopp is certainly facing the most difficult challenge of his eight years at Anfield.

"For fans to be calling for Klopp's head is just funny," former Everton and Scotland forward James McFadden said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Look at the job he has done at that club. The season hasn't even finished and already they are calling it a disappointment.

"Jurgen Klopp is a brilliant manager, as much as it pains me to say it with my Everton connections, but he obviously has enough in the bank to turn this around."

Liverpool face Everton at Anfield on 13 February, and a victory in that game could provide the boost they need to resurrect their fortunes.

Asked if he believes in his own ability to turn things around for the Reds, Klopp responded: "Yes. Absolutely."

Comments

Join the conversation

260 comments

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 18:59

    Give Wolves some credit, for goodness sake.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 19:07

      Dad replied:
      The good news wolves got revenge for the f a cup....
      The better news only eleven points separate Everton and Liverpool
      Wow!

  • Comment posted by Roger68, today at 19:08

    Amazing how the self styled "greatest team in history" - well thats how they were branded by Liverpool fans aided and abetted by the BBC have fallen off a cliff. Virgil van Dijk? They would look tighter at the back with Dick van Dyke

    • Reply posted by DFP, today at 19:12

      DFP replied:
      United fan? Most Liverpool fans didn’t say that, nor did anyone at the club

  • Comment posted by HahaWeWon, today at 19:05

    YNWA- You Never Win Anymore 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by bozo1234, today at 19:21

      bozo1234 replied:
      T r o l l on

  • Comment posted by Chibesa, today at 19:01

    Klopp only knows to play one way. And he does not have the players to execute his high tempo pressing football.

    He is most certainly not a tactical genius.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 19:13

      Dad replied:
      3-0 well played the wolves...😁
      Well at least livarpool have a game in hand over Chelsea but Chelsea are above the reds best goal keeper in the world best defence in the world best strike force in the world....world champions but 10 th in the premier league 😁

  • Comment posted by bob shankly, today at 19:00

    Not so easy for us to cheat away from Anfield

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 19:15

      Dad replied:
      😆😆😆😆

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 18:58

    Oh the joy !

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 19:02

      Footy_fan replied:
      Klopp to be out before end of season!

  • Comment posted by Wolsey, today at 18:56

    Klopp 'has no words....' How about rubiish!

    • Reply posted by Robthefun1, today at 19:00

      Robthefun1 replied:
      That’s Hungarian for crap for those of you that don’t speak the language.

  • Comment posted by itsalltoomuch, today at 19:00

    Its rather disappointing, but if you can't support them when they're losing its meaningless to support the when you're winning.

    YNWA

    • Reply posted by Yorkypudding, today at 19:04

      Yorkypudding replied:
      You’ll never work again?

  • Comment posted by harlowrog, today at 18:57

    Nope, still can't find anyone upset about this result!

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 19:13

    3 of the Top 6 have older squads than Liverpool. Age isn’t the problem. The manager’s inability to change the formation, to suit what he is, is the real reason.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 19:02

    "Wolves fans took great joy in taunting Klopp with chants"

    There's a long queue forming from many clubs.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 19:04

      Dad replied:
      Queue here.... :

  • Comment posted by Invisibleman, today at 19:04

    Pure comedy loving it

  • Comment posted by bob shankly, today at 18:59

    Big Sam - your time has come

  • Comment posted by Cambridgeaca, today at 19:06

    Well deserved win from Wolves. My only regret was that they couldn’t score more to force Liverpool’s owner into action

    Liverpool fan.

    • Reply posted by Tacush, today at 19:43

      Tacush replied:
      The owners gave Klopp money, he blew it on Nunez and Gakpo and ignored the midfield. If you're FSG would you give him more?

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 19:00

    Disgraceful. Everton will only be 8 points behind us when they beat us next Monday

    • Reply posted by Get the miles in, today at 19:05

      Get the miles in replied:
      What position did you play today?
      Or do you don a replica costume to wear down the bookies?

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 18:59

    Liverpool are more clapped out than a 1996 ford focus that has had 15 owners and been to the moon and back.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 19:00

      Brass Eye replied:
      Liverpool, lol

  • Comment posted by Thomas, today at 19:41

    Of course, the putrid BBC report that Liverpool lost rather than that Wolves won. Isn't it time that this bias was disposed of, both on and off the pitch.

    • Reply posted by bob shankly, today at 19:43

      bob shankly replied:
      Everyone is celebrating us losing. No-one cares who beat us, Wolves, Leicester, Villa it’s all the same

  • Comment posted by LukeWolvesFanWW7, today at 19:15

    Why don't BBC do an article on Julen and the work he has done? The players he has bought in and the tactical methodology behind the performance today? All I keep seeing anytime we beat (anyone it seems these days) a so called big club, it seems they are below par and not a great performance by Wolves. Sad the standard of reporting.

    • Reply posted by Northbanker, today at 19:32

      Northbanker replied:
      Always the same the media only knowledgeable about the big 6 clubs , looking forward to listening to Danny Murphy tonight , Wolves going down in his opinion

  • Comment posted by HahaWeWon, today at 19:08

    YNWA - You Never Win Anymore 🤣😜

    • Reply posted by Ferroequinologist, today at 19:18

      Ferroequinologist replied:
      you are repeating yourself, your record is stuck..lol

  • Comment posted by aboveandbeyond , today at 19:07

    Klopp could resign and walk straight in to Chelsea job once potter gets sacked

