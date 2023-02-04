Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

With 21 goals in 30 games, Sabri Lamouchi's new team are the lowest scorers in the Championship by some distance

Manager Sabri Lamouchi says Cardiff City need to win at least five of their 16 remaining Championship games to avoid relegation to League One.

The Bluebirds are without a win in 11 league matches after Saturday's 1-0 loss at Hull City.

But Lamouchi says he is confident Cardiff have enough quality to pull clear of trouble.

"We have 16 finals between now and the end of the season," the former Nottingham Forest boss said.

"We need to win five, six [games]."

Cardiff have been beaten twice since Lamouchi agreed to become their new boss last week, with the Hull defeat coming four days after a 1-0 reverse at Luton Town.

It has been a miserable season for the Welsh club, who began 2022-23 with high hopes after a summer overhaul of their playing squad.

But the man who oversaw those changes, Steve Morison, was sacked in September and his replacement, Mark Hudson, lasted only four months.

Callum Robinson missed a penalty at Hull before former Swansea City player Cyrus Christie struck the Tigers' winner.

Cardiff's latest loss leaves them two points clear of the relegation places, though the two sides immediately below them each have two games in hand.

Lamouchi felt there were positive signs in Cardiff's performance at the MKM Stadium - but says they must be "more aggressive" at both ends of the field.

"The fans need to support us," Lamouchi added.

"Nobody wants to go down. We will fight until the last game, until the last day, because we believe and we trust in our players, our team, our squad, our club.

"It will be really tough. But the only goal is to have three teams behind us at the end of the season.

"With three teams behind us, it will be a fantastic season. But we need to fight."