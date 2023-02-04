Declan Drysdale: Newport County defender faces injury lay-off
Newport County defender Declan Drysdale has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks with a knee injury.
The 23-year-old centre-back has made 25 appearances for League Two Newport in 2022-23.
But former Coventry City player Drysdale faces a battle to be fit for the final stages of the season after undergoing surgery this week.
"It's a blow. He has been very good for us, he has come on leaps and bounds," said Newport manager Graham Coughlan.
"It's cruel but that's part and parcel of football. I hope he gets going on again as quickly as possible.
"You are probably looking around eight to 10 weeks. There's a possibility we could have him for a couple of games in April."