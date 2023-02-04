Last updated on .From the section Newport

Declan Drysdale joined Newport from Coventry in the summer of 2022

Newport County defender Declan Drysdale has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks with a knee injury.

The 23-year-old centre-back has made 25 appearances for League Two Newport in 2022-23.

But former Coventry City player Drysdale faces a battle to be fit for the final stages of the season after undergoing surgery this week.

"It's a blow. He has been very good for us, he has come on leaps and bounds," said Newport manager Graham Coughlan.

"It's cruel but that's part and parcel of football. I hope he gets going on again as quickly as possible.

"You are probably looking around eight to 10 weeks. There's a possibility we could have him for a couple of games in April."