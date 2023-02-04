Close menu
German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund5FreiburgSC Freiburg1

Borussia Dortmund 5-1 Freiburg: Sebastien Haller scores first goal following cancer

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Dortmund v Freiburg
The centre circle was marked with a 'tumour' to raise awareness about testicular cancer

Sebastien Haller scored his first goal since recovering from testicular cancer as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Freiburg.

The former West Ham striker, who returned to action three weeks ago, scored the third goal with a 51st-minute header in front of the Westfalenstadion's 'Yellow Wall'.

Haller was diagnosed days after signing for Dortmund as Erling Haaland's replacement, and needed two operations.

The 28-year-old has had four rounds of chemotherapy, and surgery in November.

Haller returned to the pitch on January 22 in a 4-3 home league win over Augsburg, before making his first Dortmund start against Bayer Leverkusen a week later.

Dortmund cruised to victory over Freiburg, who had Kiliann Sidillia sent off after 17 minutes.

Nico Schlotterbeck, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt and Gio Reyna got on the scoresheet for Dortmund, as well as Haller, as they moved up to third in the Bundesliga, two points off leaders Union Berlin.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 17WolfSubstituted forDahoudat 78'minutes
  • 25Süle
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 13GuerreiroBooked at 5mins
  • 23Can
  • 19BrandtBooked at 36mins
  • 22BellinghamSubstituted forMalenat 71'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forReynaat 70'minutes
  • 27AdeyemiBooked at 27minsSubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 61'minutes
  • 9HallerSubstituted forMoukokoat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Reyna
  • 8Dahoud
  • 15Hummels
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Modeste
  • 21Malen
  • 30Passlack
  • 33Meyer
  • 43Bynoe-Gittens

Freiburg

Formation 3-4-3

  • 26Flekken
  • 17KüblerSubstituted forGuldeat 88'minutes
  • 28Ginter
  • 3Lienhart
  • 27Höfler
  • 25SildilliaBooked at 17mins
  • 30Günter
  • 9HölerSubstituted forGregoritschat 67'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 42DoanSubstituted forJeong Woo-yeongat 67'minutes
  • 11KyerehBooked at 56minsSubstituted forEggesteinat 60'minutes
  • 32GrifoSubstituted forSallaiat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Uphoff
  • 5Gulde
  • 8Eggestein
  • 18Petersen
  • 22Sallai
  • 23Wagner
  • 29Jeong Woo-yeong
  • 34Röhl
  • 38Gregoritsch
Referee:
Robert Schröder
Attendance:
81,365

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamFreiburg
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home25
Away6
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home14
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, SC Freiburg 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, SC Freiburg 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Donyell Malen.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, SC Freiburg. Manuel Gulde replaces Lukas Kübler.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Roland Sallai (SC Freiburg).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, SC Freiburg 1. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Woo-Yeong Jeong (SC Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Gregoritsch.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Lukas Kübler.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Marius Wolf.

  13. Booking

    Michael Gregoritsch (SC Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Michael Gregoritsch (SC Freiburg).

  16. Post update

    Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Höfler (SC Freiburg).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michael Gregoritsch (SC Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Eggestein.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).

  20. Post update

    Roland Sallai (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th February 2023

  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund5FreiburgSC Freiburg1
  • Köln1. FC Köln0RB LeipzigRB Leipzig0
  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin2MainzMainz 051
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt3Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0
  • VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18485Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim2
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach17:30SchalkeFC Schalke 04

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Berlin19123433231039
2Bayern Munich18107152163637
3B Dortmund19121638261237
4RB Leipzig19106339241536
5Frankfurt19105440261435
6Freiburg1910453030034
7Wolfsburg1885536221429
8B Mgladbach187473429525
9B Leverkusen197393031-124
10Werder Bremen187382937-824
11Köln195862931-223
12Mainz196582731-423
13Augsburg1963102433-921
14Hoffenheim1954102836-819
15VfL Bochum1961122446-2219
16Stuttgart183782232-1016
17Hertha Berlin1935112035-1514
18Schalke1824121441-2710
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories