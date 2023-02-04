Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, SC Freiburg 1.
Sebastien Haller scored his first goal since recovering from testicular cancer as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Freiburg.
The former West Ham striker, who returned to action three weeks ago, scored the third goal with a 51st-minute header in front of the Westfalenstadion's 'Yellow Wall'.
Haller was diagnosed days after signing for Dortmund as Erling Haaland's replacement, and needed two operations.
The 28-year-old has had four rounds of chemotherapy, and surgery in November.
Haller returned to the pitch on January 22 in a 4-3 home league win over Augsburg, before making his first Dortmund start against Bayer Leverkusen a week later.
Dortmund cruised to victory over Freiburg, who had Kiliann Sidillia sent off after 17 minutes.
Nico Schlotterbeck, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt and Gio Reyna got on the scoresheet for Dortmund, as well as Haller, as they moved up to third in the Bundesliga, two points off leaders Union Berlin.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Kobel
- 17WolfSubstituted forDahoudat 78'minutes
- 25Süle
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 13GuerreiroBooked at 5mins
- 23Can
- 19BrandtBooked at 36mins
- 22BellinghamSubstituted forMalenat 71'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forReynaat 70'minutes
- 27AdeyemiBooked at 27minsSubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 61'minutes
- 9HallerSubstituted forMoukokoat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Reyna
- 8Dahoud
- 15Hummels
- 18Moukoko
- 20Modeste
- 21Malen
- 30Passlack
- 33Meyer
- 43Bynoe-Gittens
Freiburg
Formation 3-4-3
- 26Flekken
- 17KüblerSubstituted forGuldeat 88'minutes
- 28Ginter
- 3Lienhart
- 27Höfler
- 25SildilliaBooked at 17mins
- 30Günter
- 9HölerSubstituted forGregoritschat 67'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 42DoanSubstituted forJeong Woo-yeongat 67'minutes
- 11KyerehBooked at 56minsSubstituted forEggesteinat 60'minutes
- 32GrifoSubstituted forSallaiat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Uphoff
- 5Gulde
- 8Eggestein
- 18Petersen
- 22Sallai
- 23Wagner
- 29Jeong Woo-yeong
- 34Röhl
- 38Gregoritsch
- Referee:
- Robert Schröder
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home14
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, SC Freiburg 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Donyell Malen.
Substitution
Substitution, SC Freiburg. Manuel Gulde replaces Lukas Kübler.
Post update
Attempt saved. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Roland Sallai (SC Freiburg).
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, SC Freiburg 1. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Woo-Yeong Jeong (SC Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Gregoritsch.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Lukas Kübler.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Marius Wolf.
Booking
Michael Gregoritsch (SC Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Michael Gregoritsch (SC Freiburg).
Post update
Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolas Höfler (SC Freiburg).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michael Gregoritsch (SC Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Eggestein.
Post update
Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Roland Sallai (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.