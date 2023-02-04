Everton picked up just their fourth win in the league this season

Fight, grit, determination.

All the qualities that had been missing from Everton this season were there as they stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal.

There has been a toxic atmosphere at Goodison Park this season. The club have looked odds-on to plummet down to the Championship, ending an unbroken top-flight stay dating back to 1954.

But dark clouds made way for a glimmer of blue sky as Everton claimed a 1-0 victory, a dream start for new manager Sean Dyche.

It was just their fourth league win of the campaign, and their second since 22 October, ending a run of 11 games without a victory in all competitions.

"You cannot guarantee the outcome of any game, especially against the league leaders," said a beaming Dyche.

"I wanted a performance. The players have put a lot of respect in the changes we have tried to make but I told them: 'Actions, that is the key.' You clearly saw the response."

'I am aware of the noise'

Chairman Bill Kenwright, owner Farhad Moshiri and director Denise Barrett-Baxendale were depicted as clowns on a banner held by Everton fans before the game

The day did not start well for Everton, though. Before the 12:30 GMT kick-off, thousands of supporters marched down Goodison Road, protesting against the ownership of the club.

"Kenwright and Co, it's time to go," was the main chant, aimed in the direction of chairman Bill Kenwright, owner Farhad Moshiri and director Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

For the second consecutive home game, none of the trio were in attendance. One particular banner carried outside depicted them as clowns.

The dissent came not only because of results on the pitch but after a dreadful transfer window, in which they sold academy product Anthony Gordon to Newcastle for £40m, but failed to bring in a single player to add to a squad bereft of confidence.

Just after kick-off, a plane flew ahead over the stadium with a trail message that read: "League's worst-run club, time to go."

But in the space of just three hours, Everton supporters went from despair to delight. Once the match got going, the atmosphere changed.

Fans got fully behind the 11 players on the pitch, roaring ferociously at every tackle, while Dyche stood on the touchline heartily applauding each misplaced pass from the opposition.

He spent the entire match on his feet cajoling his players into position, offering instructions and often engaging in conversation with assistants Ian Woan and Steve Stone.

And how apt it was that the winning goal came courtesy of two players who had done so well for him at his former club Burnley, as Dwight McNeil swung in a corner which James Tarkowski rose to thump in.

"What an easy line for you. You must be buzzing," Dyche replied to a reporter when asked about the Clarets connection for the goal.

"I have been here when we have played well with Burnley and there have been murmurings and heat towards the home players," he added. "I have been here when it has been rocking and it certainly was rocking today.

"That is great appreciation from the fans. I asked them to give us a start and help us out, to give us a breather.

"I am aware there is a lot of noise. I have to learn about it because I don't know the depth of it but I respect the fans and their views.

"But while they have those views, can they just put them aside and remember their belief in Everton as a football club? There has been a heartbeat here for many years."

'Everton looked up for it'

After toppling the league leaders, Everton face the ultimate task in their next game - a trip across Stanley Park to face Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men are floundering after winning two trophies last season, but Dyche is not getting carried away.

Asked if Saturday's victory was a marker towards avoiding relegation, he said: "It is a start point. It doesn't guarantee the next one, that is what I have learned.

"The players have taken ownership and pride in what we have tried to do this week and I value that. We will feed back on how we think we can go forward. We played the top side and it gives you a feel of what is important in a performance and what it takes to win games.

"Styles come from freedom. We have very good players and we have to give them the platform to play. We will have to run hard, tackle, fight - then on top of that come the tactical and technical layers."

Former Everton defender Ashley Williams can already see the difference with the new boss.

Williams said on the BBC's Final Score: "Sean Dyche is the kind of character that has come in and given everyone a boost. They didn't bring any players in in January but he said they have a changing room full of good quality players.

"He said it was about him trying to find out what works for those players to get the best out of them and he did that. He has done it in a couple of days and Everton played with confidence and energy.

"They looked fit and up for it - and if they continue to do that, the fans will get right behind them."

Beaten boss Mikel Arteta said: "Everton were really good and we have to congratulate them for the way they have turned things around.

"They were really efficient. It was disappointing from our side; we did not get the result. The performance does not reflect what we have been doing."