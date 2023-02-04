Close menu

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Sean Dyche makes mark after fans' protest

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments147

Everton celebrate
Everton picked up just their fourth win in the league this season

Fight, grit, determination.

All the qualities that had been missing from Everton this season were there as they stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal.

There has been a toxic atmosphere at Goodison Park this season. The club have looked odds-on to plummet down to the Championship, ending an unbroken top-flight stay dating back to 1954.

But dark clouds made way for a glimmer of blue sky as Everton claimed a 1-0 victory, a dream start for new manager Sean Dyche.

It was just their fourth league win of the campaign, and their second since 22 October, ending a run of 11 games without a victory in all competitions.

"You cannot guarantee the outcome of any game, especially against the league leaders," said a beaming Dyche.

"I wanted a performance. The players have put a lot of respect in the changes we have tried to make but I told them: 'Actions, that is the key.' You clearly saw the response."

'I am aware of the noise'

Everton fans banner
Chairman Bill Kenwright, owner Farhad Moshiri and director Denise Barrett-Baxendale were depicted as clowns on a banner held by Everton fans before the game

The day did not start well for Everton, though. Before the 12:30 GMT kick-off, thousands of supporters marched down Goodison Road, protesting against the ownership of the club.

"Kenwright and Co, it's time to go," was the main chant, aimed in the direction of chairman Bill Kenwright, owner Farhad Moshiri and director Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

For the second consecutive home game, none of the trio were in attendance. One particular banner carried outside depicted them as clowns.

The dissent came not only because of results on the pitch but after a dreadful transfer window, in which they sold academy product Anthony Gordon to Newcastle for £40m, but failed to bring in a single player to add to a squad bereft of confidence.

Just after kick-off, a plane flew ahead over the stadium with a trail message that read: "League's worst-run club, time to go."

But in the space of just three hours, Everton supporters went from despair to delight. Once the match got going, the atmosphere changed.

Fans got fully behind the 11 players on the pitch, roaring ferociously at every tackle, while Dyche stood on the touchline heartily applauding each misplaced pass from the opposition.

He spent the entire match on his feet cajoling his players into position, offering instructions and often engaging in conversation with assistants Ian Woan and Steve Stone.

And how apt it was that the winning goal came courtesy of two players who had done so well for him at his former club Burnley, as Dwight McNeil swung in a corner which James Tarkowski rose to thump in.

"What an easy line for you. You must be buzzing," Dyche replied to a reporter when asked about the Clarets connection for the goal.

"I have been here when we have played well with Burnley and there have been murmurings and heat towards the home players," he added. "I have been here when it has been rocking and it certainly was rocking today.

"That is great appreciation from the fans. I asked them to give us a start and help us out, to give us a breather.

"I am aware there is a lot of noise. I have to learn about it because I don't know the depth of it but I respect the fans and their views.

"But while they have those views, can they just put them aside and remember their belief in Everton as a football club? There has been a heartbeat here for many years."

'Everton looked up for it'

After toppling the league leaders, Everton face the ultimate task in their next game - a trip across Stanley Park to face Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men are floundering after winning two trophies last season, but Dyche is not getting carried away.

Asked if Saturday's victory was a marker towards avoiding relegation, he said: "It is a start point. It doesn't guarantee the next one, that is what I have learned.

"The players have taken ownership and pride in what we have tried to do this week and I value that. We will feed back on how we think we can go forward. We played the top side and it gives you a feel of what is important in a performance and what it takes to win games.

"Styles come from freedom. We have very good players and we have to give them the platform to play. We will have to run hard, tackle, fight - then on top of that come the tactical and technical layers."

Former Everton defender Ashley Williams can already see the difference with the new boss.

Williams said on the BBC's Final Score: "Sean Dyche is the kind of character that has come in and given everyone a boost. They didn't bring any players in in January but he said they have a changing room full of good quality players.

"He said it was about him trying to find out what works for those players to get the best out of them and he did that. He has done it in a couple of days and Everton played with confidence and energy.

"They looked fit and up for it - and if they continue to do that, the fans will get right behind them."

Beaten boss Mikel Arteta said: "Everton were really good and we have to congratulate them for the way they have turned things around.

"They were really efficient. It was disappointing from our side; we did not get the result. The performance does not reflect what we have been doing."

How to follow Everton on the BBC bannerEverton banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

149 comments

  • Comment posted by PlayinInHeels, today at 18:01

    I’d love to hear from Everton fans regarding the team. Good 3 points today, but it reminds you what they CAN do. I don’t care how bad Lampard was in the dressing room…it was effort that got them todays result. They didn’t give the shirt that effort for months.

    • Reply posted by hammertime, today at 18:39

      hammertime replied:
      Exactly. And the evertonians get blasted for demanding their highly paid players put a shift in. Every week.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:03

    Unlike Lampard Dyche knows what he is doing

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 19:49

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Everton fans said the same thing when Lampard was hired.

  • Comment posted by Sack Bunter, today at 16:52

    As 1st games go you couldn’t ask for a better outcome!

  • Comment posted by SamTheMan, today at 16:57

    Food in the canteen was replaced with wood, bricks and nails on Dyche's first day. Don't be surprised now Everton start winning games and stay up this season

    • Reply posted by OmNom, today at 17:03

      OmNom replied:
      The players are on a Rolex bonus if they stay up this season.

  • Comment posted by howard, today at 17:06

    This is what annoys the …. out of me
    1 week this team was missing any pride or respect for fans and now they beat the current best team in the league and keep a clean sheet

    Was it the previous manager couldn’t motivate or the players couldn’t motivate themselves while counting their millions in the bank

    • Reply posted by Kobra Kev, today at 17:30

      Kobra Kev replied:
      If a manager’s tactics are poor, what do you expect the players to do?

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 16:56

    Dyche - Just what Everton needed.

    • Reply posted by Johnny Todd, today at 17:15

      Johnny Todd replied:
      good ay 💙

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 17:15

    I credited Everton on the other HYS, and I’ll do the same here. We shouldn’t really be surprised that the ‘new manager bounce’ worked here and I’d back Sean Dyche to keep Everton in the Premier League. He knows how to get the best out of players, which is absolutely what Everton need.
    As a Gooner, I see this result as a possible blessing in disguise. It may just galvanise the Arsenal squad.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 19:09

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      I just don’t see Everton going down, if Dyche can get off to a good start and string a few positive results together, there will definitely be three much worse teams in the league than Everton when it is all said and done at season’s end.

  • Comment posted by DornochBlue, today at 17:05

    Great result for us -hope Arsenal win the league

    • Reply posted by Johnny Todd, today at 17:19

      Johnny Todd replied:
      Arteta, good man, was always better n Alonso 💙

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 16:50

    It's good from Everton, but consistency will be key. F rom what we saw today, Toffees fans will be wanting more of the same. The lads put in a proper shift and got their bodies and hearts behind the ball.

    From an Arsenal standpoint, obviously not what they want but if you think their title charge is just over then you're havin a laugh. Every team has bad days, City have had a few this season too.

  • Comment posted by DKC04, today at 17:56

    As a Liverpool fan it's going to be less easy to hate the neighbors now. Dyche did wonders at Burnely with a non-existent budget. He'll put fire in the belly of the team. Something we could do with right now.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 16:54

    Just shows how bad Lampard was.

    Also, some of the players had obviously just given up despite their huge salaries.

    • Reply posted by PlayinInHeels, today at 18:05

      PlayinInHeels replied:
      Agreed. It wasn’t particularly clever tactics today. Just effort, and they obviously weren’t willing to do that for months. Such an insult to their fans.

  • Comment posted by Rapha Elle, today at 18:49

    Everton to finish above Liverpool, what an hilarious quirk that would be 😂👌

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:53

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      It sure would be but the chances of that happening is the same as that of me starting a match for either Everton or Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Formby, today at 18:39

    no signings everton got one signing right - dyche - you dont work for him and you're gone - everton have no big egos left now that need to be pampered

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 18:38

    So so much of the modern day game rests in the players head space, get that right and your 60% on the way, Dyche will work on that…

    Managers need to be head shrinks today

    • Reply posted by markyp1965, today at 19:02

      markyp1965 replied:
      The psychological side plays a massive part in all sports, it’s critical to how a player or a team perform.
      The Chimp Paradox.

  • Comment posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 17:05

    You know when you've been tangoed! the ginger Mourinho does it again! top banana

    • Reply posted by Ben, today at 17:17

      Ben replied:
      Get it right; Dyche isn’t the ginger Mourinho, Mourinho is the silver Dyche.

  • Comment posted by Boo, today at 18:03

    I think Dyche frightens players into playing better.

    • Reply posted by Hi eric, today at 18:56

      Hi eric replied:
      I dont think so .Hes gruff but hardly a giant among his players. Talks tough n rough n honest

  • Comment posted by jose tubb, today at 17:26

    Great game to be at. Everton fully deserved to win. Arsenal will still go on to win the league imo.

  • Comment posted by kissred77, today at 17:19

    Yep.. its what professional players do.. , pull their fingers out for a new manager.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:52

    Sean "Grind Out a 1 - 0 Win" Dyche is back in the Premier League, Everton fans are hoping this is just the first of many, many, many Everton 1 - 0 wins.

    • Reply posted by Semper aliquid novi Spurs adferre, today at 19:06

      Semper aliquid novi Spurs adferre replied:
      Nothing wrong with 1 nil to Everton, Arsenal built success on it

  • Comment posted by 1100xx, today at 17:30

    Strange day when Everton are delighted to win but stay in the relegation zone and Arsenal are disappointed to lose to be 5 points clear at top of league

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport