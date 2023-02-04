Last updated on .From the section Irish

Championship side H&W Welders shock Premiership side Glenavon

Oisin Barr scored the winner as Championship side H&W Welders stunned Irish Premiership outfit Glenavon 1-0 in the last-16 of the Irish Cup at Mourneview Park.

Larne defeated Linfield 4-3 on penalties after the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Inver Park.

Nathan Gartside saved three penalties as Cliftonville won 3-1 in the shootout after a 2-2 draw at Solitude.

Jay Donnelly scored twice as Glentoran beat Portadown 3-0 at Shamrock Park.

In Saturday's other matches, Ballymena United defeated Newington, Dungannon Swifts left it late to beat Knockbreda and Ballyclare Comrades won away to Institute.

H&W Welders, seventh place in the Championship table, caused the upset of the round with a 1-0 victory over Premiership side Glenavon.

The Welders took the lead in the 55th minute when Barr raced onto Jack Kinner's long ball, sprinted clear of the Glenavon defence and calmly lobbed Rory Brown to give Paul Kee's men a surprise lead.

Glenavon were the side on top for the majority of the first half but failed to take their chances, with the biggest of those falling to leading goalscorer Matthew Fitzpatrick but he could only head wide from Peter Campbell's cross.

The Welders came out the second half with more attacking intent and didn't stop once former Glenavon man Barr gave them a surprise lead. Matthew Ferguson and Michael McLellan would both find themselves one-on-one with Brown but the Glenavon stopper stood strong to deny both frontmen.

Glenavon threw everything at the Welders defence with Michael O'Connor, Jamie Doran and Peter Campbell all going close.

The Lurgan Blues finished the game with five forwards in the remaining 10 minutes as they searched for an equaliser but the Welders defence, expertly marshalled by Kyle Owens, stood strong to book the Welders' spot in the last eight.

Larne win on penalties

Watch: Larne defeat Linfield on penalties in Irish Cup

Larne beat Linfield on penalties to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Irish Cup after a frantic 1-1 draw at Inver Park.

Just two weeks after a dramatic shootout between the sides in the County Antrim Sheild final, penalties were again required to separate the sides and Lee Bonis scored the decisive kick.

In a half of few chances it was Linfield who took the lead just on the stroke of half-time. Joel Cooper did superbly to find Kirk Millar unmarked at the back post, who turns the ball back across goal to find Kyle McClean, who made no mistake from close range with his head to give the Blues the lead.

It took less than 15 minutes into the second half for Larne to draw level. Leroy Millar found Bonis unmarked at the back post with a pinpoint pass, with the striker made no mistake from close range.

It went all the way to penalties, with Chris Shields and Max Haygarth missing for the Blues before Larne won it thanks to Bonis.

Watch: Cliftonville edge Coleraine on penalties to progress

Cliftonville strike late and win shootout

Cliftonville are through to the quarter-finals after winning 3-1 on penalties after a pulsating game with Coleraine ended 2-2 after extra-time.

Captain Levi Ives struck the winning penalty to send the Reds through to the last eight as Reds goalkeper Gartside saved from Matthew Shevlin, Aaron Jarvis and Rodney Brown.

Before the dramatic shootout, Cliftonville opened the scoring after 13 minutes and it proved unlucky for Coleraine defender Brown who, in attempting to pass the ball back to his keeper Gareth Deane, succeeded only in presenting Rory Hale with a gilt-edged chance and the forward made no mistake.

Half-time sub Jack O'Mahony levelled for Coleraine eight minutes into the second half, lifting his shot over onrushing Gartside after good work from Lyndon Kane, for his first goal for Coleraine since his switch from Glenavon.

Coleraine went in front for the first time in the 65th minute when Cliftonville failed to clear a Lee Lynch corner from the stand side and Ronan Hale, under pressure from Brown, directed the ball over his own goal line past a helpless Gartside.

Cliftonville levelled deep in added time at the end of normal time as second-half substitute Jamie McDonagh stole in at the back post to blast home Ives' cross.

Coleraine captain Stephen O'Donnell thought he had headed his side back in front at the start of the second period of extra-time but his effort was ruled out for offside, and Cliftonville gained revenge on Coleraine, who beat them on spot-kicks in the Bet McLean Cup in December.

Jay Donnelly and Niall McGinn help Glentoran to a 3-0 win over Portadown

Glens breeze past Portadown

Glentoran progressed to the quarter-finals of the Irish Cup after a comfortable 3-0 victory against Portadown at Shamrock Park as Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin returned from injury for the first time since November.

The Glens opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Jay Donnelly connected with Bobby Burns' superb through ball and fired into the bottom corner.

Niall McGinn netted his fifth goal in five games when his unstoppable strike from 30 yards flew into the top corner over debutant Ondrej Mastny, who is on loan from Manchester United.

Donnelly got his second when the Portadown defence failed to clear Aaron Wightman's pass and the ball fell into the path of the in-form striker, who volleyed home from inside the box.