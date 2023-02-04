Irish Cup: Holders Crusaders face Glentoran in quarter-finals
Holders Crusaders will host Glentoran in the quarter-finals of this year's competition at Seaview.
Cliftonville's reward for their penalty shootout win over Coleraine is a last-eight tie at home to Dungannon Swifts.
Larne defeated Linfield on penalties in round six and they have been drawn away to Championship side H&W Welders, who shocked Premiership outfit Glenavon.
Another Championship team, Ballyclare Comrades, are at home to Ballymena United.
The ties will be played on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 March.