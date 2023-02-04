Last updated on .From the section Football

Kyle Egan's goal was his first in the league this season

Truro City moved back to the top of Southern Premier South after a 4-0 win over Yate Town.

Andrew Neal's 28th-minute opener and Tyler Harvey's close-range shot just before half time put City in control.

Kyle Egan's excellent goal made it 3-0 with 20 minutes left before Dan Sullivan wrapped up the victory 10 minutes later.

Leaders Weston-super-Mare's 0-0 draw at Swindon Supermarine meant Truro went one point clear at the top.

The White Tigers have played two more games than their title rivals and are now on a six-game unbeaten run with three successive clean sheets.

"The boys are in a really good place, so all in all an absolutely great afternoon for us," manager Paul Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"They were four really good goals as well, if people se the highlights the two goals in the second half we fantastic.

"It's really pleasing, three clean sheets on trot is great because we went through a silly period of conceding some strange goals."

Wotton added: "I always got told that clean sheets get you promotion, so the more we get the better.

"The three on the trot is great, we were really untroubled today so it was a comfortable clean sheet, but all the accolades belong to the player, they're a great bunch.

"They work themselves really hard but they're very humble as well - there's no screaming and shouting about it - they got their job done and they'll enjoy their night I'm sure and we'll get back to work on Tuesday."