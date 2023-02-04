Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls top-scorer Lorne Bickley has scored 24 goals this season

Jersey Bulls extended their record to 10 games unbeaten as they ran out 3-0 winners over Camberley Town.

Luke Watson headed on to the bar in the first minute before top scorer Lorne Bickley chipped Jersey ahead.

Jay Giles headed in Jersey's second on the stroke of half-time while Watson headed wide soon after the restart.

Veteran Watson got on the scoresheet after 63 minutes to cap a great Bulls move while Liam Trotter saw a late effort well saved.

The victory keeps Jersey Bulls in third place in Combined Counties Premier Division South as they began the second half of their league programme with a victory.