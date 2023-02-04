Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey FC have lost their last two matches, having won the two games prior to that

Guernsey FC suffered another setback as they went down 2-1 at high-flying Northwood in Isthmian South Central.

Gareth Chendlik gave the hosts a disputed 34th-minute opener when Guernsey felt he had scored with his arm before James Gurteen fired in a second eight minutes later.

Sam Murray missed a great chance to pull a goal back as his 79th-minute effort was saved by Andrew McCorkell.

Keene Domaille got a late consolation, but missed a chance to secure a point.

The Guernsey substitute reacted quickest after Ross Allen's excellent shot came back off the crossbar to make it 2-1 before blasting a half-volley over the bar after a long throw in the final minute.

Guernsey remain fourth from bottom of the table with four wins from 22 matches this season as Northwood stayed second.