Calum Butcher: Midfielder joins Motherwell on 18-month deal
Last updated on .From the section Motherwell
"Tough" Calum Butcher will enhance Motherwell's midfield, says manager Steven Hammell after signing the former Dundee United man on an 18-month deal.
Butcher left Burton Albion on transfer deadline day, having made 17 appearances this season following his move from Tannadice.
The 31-year-old - Motherwell's ninth signing of the January window - will not play against Aberdeen on Saturday.
"Calum is a player we have been monitoring closely," said Hammell.
"It adds some depth to the middle of the park but more importantly, he's a different type of midfielder to what we have at the minute.
"He's tough, determined to make a difference and has plenty knowledge on the league and the team."
- Visit our Motherwell page for all the latest news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Motherwell news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of Motherwell is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Motherwell - go straight to all the best content