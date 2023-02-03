Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants the national team to leave Edinburgh's Oriam and use Lesser Hampden in Glasgow as their training base, starting with the week building up to the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus on 25 March. (Sun) external-link

Rangers boss Michael Beale's comments about Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou being a "lucky" manager lacked self-awareness and class, says former Parkhead striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers' new midfield signing Nicolas Raskin says former Celtic boss Ronny Deila - who was his manager at Standard Liege - told him there is "way more passion and ambition" in Glasgow than Belgian football. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou wants his side to surpass the highest top-flight points haul of 106, which was set by Brendan Rodgers' treble winners in 2016-17. (Scotsman) external-link

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has worked closely with first-team coach Gavin Strachan to improve his game, manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed, and the Japan international is "always the first in the door after a game asking for feedback". (Glasgow Times) external-link

New York City manager Nick Cushing has refused to confirm if the club will look to recall James Sands, who has had limited game-time under Michael Beale, before his Rangers loan spell ends in the summer. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has backed his goalkeeper Zander Clark - who he rates as the best in the Premiership - to replace the injured Craig Gordon as Scotland number one when Euro qualifying begins next month. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

New Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald says the club's target this season is a European place despite the form struggles that led to the sacking of manager Jim Goodwin. (Press & Journal) external-link

Lewis Stevenson will become Hibernian's all-time record league appearance holder with 450 appearances on Saturday if he plays against St Mirren - a feat hailed as "incredible" by team-mate Paul Hanlon, who added: "He's not showing any signs of slowing down. He doesn't ever moan about being sore - and I'm walking about struggling!" (Daily Record) external-link

Settled defender Toby Sibbick says it would be "silly" to leave Hearts and he is pleased the club rejected Blackpool's bid for him during the transfer window. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United defender Liam Smith admits the fans are right to show their anger at the team's Premiership plight and the players have to step up to get "ourselves out of this mess". (Courier) external-link