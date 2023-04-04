Stirling Albion v Elgin City

Match ends, Stirling Albion 1, Elgin City 0.
Line-ups
Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Currie
- 2McGeachie
- 5McGregor
- 4McLean
- 3Clark
- 7DunsmoreSubstituted forDuffyat 81'minutes
- 8Davidson
- 10LeitchSubstituted forHamiltonat 75'minutes
- 15MooreSubstituted forDenholmat 81'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 9CarrickSubstituted forBannerat 68'minutes
- 23ThomsonSubstituted forSpenceat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Denholm
- 12Banner
- 16Duffy
- 17Weir
- 20Hamilton
- 22Spence
Elgin
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Hoban
- 2CooperSubstituted forMacEwanat 78'minutes
- 5Draper
- 4McHardy
- 3TowlerBooked at 30mins
- 7DingwallSubstituted forLawrenceat 89'minutes
- 8Cameron
- 6Mailer
- 11FindlaySubstituted forTaylorat 59'minutes
- 10TodSubstituted forAllenat 78'minutes
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 12Taylor
- 14Allen
- 15MacEwan
- 16Jamieson
- 17Cairns
- 18Lawrence
- 21McHale
- Referee:
- George Calder
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Elgin City 0.
Foul by Angus Mailer (Elgin City).
Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Dylan Lawrence replaces Russell Dingwall.
Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Danny Denholm (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mitchell Taylor (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Danny Denholm (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Evan Towler (Elgin City).
Post update
Danny Denholm (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Blair Currie.
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Flynn Duffy replaces Aaron Dunsmore.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Danny Denholm replaces Kieran Moore.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Greig Spence replaces Robert Thomson.
Attempt missed. Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Fin Allen replaces Andy Tod.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Rory MacEwan replaces Matthew Cooper.
Attempt saved. Cammy Clark (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.