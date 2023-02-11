Close menu
National League
WrexhamWrexham15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
Venue: Racecourse Ground, Wales

Wrexham v Wealdstone

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Howard
  • 14Forde
  • 22O'Connor
  • 8Young
  • 15O'Connell
  • 4Tozer
  • 3McFadzean
  • 30Jones
  • 38Lee
  • 10Mullin
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 1Lainton
  • 18Dalby
  • 19Mendy
  • 20Cannon
  • 32Cleworth

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Howes
  • 2Cook
  • 4Charles
  • 14Obiero
  • 7Allarakhia
  • 5Freckleton
  • 10Andrews
  • 18Dyer
  • 21Ilunga
  • 22Kretzschmar
  • 24Barker

Substitutes

  • 6Barrett
  • 8Ferguson
  • 9Olomola
  • 17Hutchinson
  • 27Whittaker
Referee:
Elliot Swallow

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County30218174274771
2Wrexham28215272244868
3Woking29175751282356
4Barnet28165755431253
5Chesterfield27164751341752
6Southend28128838251344
7Boreham Wood2711973225742
8Bromley29101184237541
9Eastleigh29125123636041
10Wealdstone2811893438-441
11Solihull Moors29116124442239
12Dag & Red28116114246-439
13Aldershot31114164249-737
14Altrincham2999114152-1136
15Halifax29105142637-1135
16Maidenhead United3096153344-1133
17Yeovil2861482528-332
18York3088143539-432
19Oldham2887133744-731
20Dorking2986154469-2530
21Gateshead28610123545-1028
22Torquay2968153252-2026
23Scunthorpe3058173559-2423
24Maidstone United3157193568-3322
View full National League table

