National League
GatesheadGateshead19:45YeovilYeovil Town
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium, England

Gateshead v Yeovil Town

Line-ups

Gateshead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Marschall
  • 2Tinkler
  • 6Storey
  • 18Francis
  • 17Pani
  • 3Pye
  • 44Wearne
  • 33Whelan
  • 10Olley
  • 11Campbell
  • 9Dinanga

Substitutes

  • 8Bailey
  • 12Ward
  • 15Martin
  • 31Montgomery
  • 42Conteh

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 5Hunt
  • 32Staunton
  • 30Clarke
  • 3Reckord
  • 26Bevan
  • 24Cooper
  • 7Worthington
  • 33Pollock
  • 27Oluwabori
  • 11Young

Substitutes

  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 14Linton
  • 16Law
  • 17Johnson
  • 31Siziba
Referee:
Aaron Jackson

Match report to follow.

Tuesday 4th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham4031721053669100
2Notts County4129102103366797
3Woking402191065412472
4Chesterfield402191067442372
5Barnet40207137263967
6Boreham Wood401714948331565
7Eastleigh40197144843564
8Bromley4016131159491061
9Southend40168164740756
10Wealdstone401511145163-1256
11Solihull Moors401510155958155
12Dag & Red40167175667-1155
13Altrincham401410165971-1252
14Maidenhead United41139194456-1248
15Oldham401211175261-947
16York411210194753-646
17Halifax391210173745-846
18Dorking40137205884-2646
19Aldershot40127215468-1443
20Gateshead37914144855-740
21Yeovil39717153245-1338
22Torquay40910214669-2337
23Scunthorpe41810234676-3034
24Maidstone United4159274390-4724
View full National League table

