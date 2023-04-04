Close menu
National League
GatesheadGateshead3YeovilYeovil Town0

Gateshead v Yeovil Town

Line-ups

Gateshead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Marschall
  • 2Tinkler
  • 6Storey
  • 18Francis
  • 17Pani
  • 3Pye
  • 44Wearne
  • 33Whelan
  • 10OlleySubstituted forContehat 64'minutes
  • 11Campbell
  • 9Dinanga

Substitutes

  • 8Bailey
  • 12Ward
  • 15Martin
  • 31Montgomery
  • 42Conteh

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 5HuntSubstituted forSizibaat 58'minutes
  • 32Staunton
  • 30ClarkeSubstituted forLintonat 63'minutes
  • 3Reckord
  • 26Bevan
  • 24CooperSubstituted forMaguire-Drewat 57'minutes
  • 7Worthington
  • 33Pollock
  • 27Oluwabori
  • 11Young

Substitutes

  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 14Linton
  • 16Law
  • 17Johnson
  • 31Siziba
Referee:
Aaron Jackson

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Kamil Conteh replaces Greg Olley.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Malachi Linton replaces Jack Clarke.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Zanda Siziba replaces Max Hunt.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Jordan Maguire-Drew replaces Charlie Cooper.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Gateshead 3, Yeovil Town 0. Connor Pani (Gateshead).

  6. Second Half

    Second Half begins Gateshead 2, Yeovil Town 0.

  7. Half Time

    First Half ends, Gateshead 2, Yeovil Town 0.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Gateshead 2, Yeovil Town 0. Marcus Dinanga (Gateshead).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Gateshead 1, Yeovil Town 0. Marcus Dinanga (Gateshead).

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham393072103356897
2Notts County4028102100366494
3Woking39219965392672
4Chesterfield392181065422371
5Barnet39197137063764
6Eastleigh39197134741664
7Boreham Wood391614947331462
8Bromley3916131057461161
9Southend39168154739856
10Dag & Red39166175465-1154
11Wealdstone391411144861-1353
12Solihull Moors391410155557-252
13Altrincham39149165870-1251
14Maidenhead United40139184453-948
15Halifax381210163743-646
16Oldham391210175261-946
17Dorking39136205682-2645
18York401110194553-843
19Aldershot39127205364-1143
20Gateshead371013144953-442
21Yeovil39717153146-1538
22Torquay3999214669-2336
23Scunthorpe40710234475-3131
24Maidstone United4058274289-4723
View full National League table

