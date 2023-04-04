Gateshead v Yeovil Town

Substitution, Gateshead. Kamil Conteh replaces Greg Olley.
Gateshead
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Marschall
- 2Tinkler
- 6Storey
- 18Francis
- 17Pani
- 3Pye
- 44Wearne
- 33Whelan
- 10OlleySubstituted forContehat 64'minutes
- 11Campbell
- 9Dinanga
- 8Bailey
- 12Ward
- 15Martin
- 31Montgomery
- 42Conteh
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 5HuntSubstituted forSizibaat 58'minutes
- 32Staunton
- 30ClarkeSubstituted forLintonat 63'minutes
- 3Reckord
- 26Bevan
- 24CooperSubstituted forMaguire-Drewat 57'minutes
- 7Worthington
- 33Pollock
- 27Oluwabori
- 11Young
- 10Maguire-Drew
- 14Linton
- 16Law
- 17Johnson
- 31Siziba
- Referee:
- Aaron Jackson
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Malachi Linton replaces Jack Clarke.
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Zanda Siziba replaces Max Hunt.
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Jordan Maguire-Drew replaces Charlie Cooper.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 3, Yeovil Town 0. Connor Pani (Gateshead).
Second Half
Second Half begins Gateshead 2, Yeovil Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Gateshead 2, Yeovil Town 0.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 2, Yeovil Town 0. Marcus Dinanga (Gateshead).
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 1, Yeovil Town 0. Marcus Dinanga (Gateshead).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
