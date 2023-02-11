Close menu
Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
CelticCeltic5St MirrenSt Mirren1

Scottish Cup: Celtic 5-1 St Mirren

Daizen Maeda scores
Daizen Maeda has scored nine for Celtic and one for Japan in 39 appearances this season

Celtic reached the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with victory over 10-man St Mirren but their joy may be tempered by an apparent shoulder injury sustained by striker Kyogo Furuhashi.

Daizen Maeda turned in Aaron Mooy's cross for Celtic's first and after the break three substitutes scored four.

Reo Hatate slammed home a penalty after Richard Taylor had been sent off for handball and Oh Hyeon-gyu poked home.

Saints' Mark O'Hara scored a penalty before Matt O'Riley and Hatate strikes.

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 2Johnston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 13MooySubstituted forHatateat 63'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 14TurnbullSubstituted forO'Rileyat 63'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forOhat 63'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forAbadaat 14'minutes
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 11Abada
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 19Oh
  • 24Iwata
  • 29Bain
  • 33O'Riley
  • 41Hatate
  • 49Forrest

St Mirren

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Carson
  • 23StrainSubstituted forFlynnat 77'minutes
  • 22Fraser
  • 31Gallagher
  • 5TaylorBooked at 75mins
  • 3TanserSubstituted forSmallat 71'minutes
  • 17BaccusBooked at 67minsSubstituted forKiltieat 71'minutes
  • 13Gogic
  • 6O'Hara
  • 21GreiveSubstituted forWattat 41'minutes
  • 10MainSubstituted forShaughnessyat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 8Flynn
  • 9Watt
  • 11Kiltie
  • 16Small
  • 24Jamieson
  • 25Offord
  • 27Urminsky
  • 32Kenny
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 5, St. Mirren 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 5, St. Mirren 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 5, St. Mirren 1. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Liel Abada.

  4. Post update

    Offside, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn tries a through ball, but Tony Watt is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Reo Hatate.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 4, St. Mirren 1. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Celtic 3, St. Mirren 1. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Carl Starfelt (Celtic) after a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Penalty St. Mirren. Greg Kiltie draws a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.

  13. Post update

    Reo Hatate (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Thierry Small (St. Mirren).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 3, St. Mirren 0. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alistair Johnston.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Sead Haksabanovic replaces Daizen Maeda.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Ryan Strain.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Joe Shaughnessy replaces Curtis Main.

  20. Post update

    Goal! Celtic 2, St. Mirren 0. Reo Hatate (Celtic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Player of the match

HatateReo Hatate

with an average of 8.41

Celtic

  1. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    8.41

  2. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    7.90

  3. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    7.82

  4. Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-Gyu
    Average rating

    7.73

  5. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.64

  6. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    7.64

  7. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    7.59

  8. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    7.58

  9. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.53

  10. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    7.46

  11. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    7.35

  12. Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovic
    Average rating

    7.30

  13. Squad number2Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    7.26

  14. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    7.20

  15. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    7.14

  16. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    7.10

St Mirren

  1. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    6.17

  2. Squad number1Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    5.95

  3. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    5.92

  4. Squad number6Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    5.85

  5. Squad number31Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    5.84

  6. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.81

  7. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    5.74

  8. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    5.71

  9. Squad number17Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    5.70

  10. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    5.66

  11. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    5.50

  12. Squad number16Player nameSmall
    Average rating

    5.08

  13. Squad number9Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    4.69

  14. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    4.50

  15. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    4.26

  16. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    4.13

