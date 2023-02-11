Match ends, Celtic 5, St. Mirren 1.
Celtic reached the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with victory over 10-man St Mirren but their joy may be tempered by an apparent shoulder injury sustained by striker Kyogo Furuhashi.
Daizen Maeda turned in Aaron Mooy's cross for Celtic's first and after the break three substitutes scored four.
Reo Hatate slammed home a penalty after Richard Taylor had been sent off for handball and Oh Hyeon-gyu poked home.
Saints' Mark O'Hara scored a penalty before Matt O'Riley and Hatate strikes.
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 2Johnston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 13MooySubstituted forHatateat 63'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 14TurnbullSubstituted forO'Rileyat 63'minutes
- 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forOhat 63'minutes
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forAbadaat 14'minutes
- 38MaedaSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Haksabanovic
- 11Abada
- 18Kobayashi
- 19Oh
- 24Iwata
- 29Bain
- 33O'Riley
- 41Hatate
- 49Forrest
St Mirren
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Carson
- 23StrainSubstituted forFlynnat 77'minutes
- 22Fraser
- 31Gallagher
- 5TaylorBooked at 75mins
- 3TanserSubstituted forSmallat 71'minutes
- 17BaccusBooked at 67minsSubstituted forKiltieat 71'minutes
- 13Gogic
- 6O'Hara
- 21GreiveSubstituted forWattat 41'minutes
- 10MainSubstituted forShaughnessyat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Shaughnessy
- 8Flynn
- 9Watt
- 11Kiltie
- 16Small
- 24Jamieson
- 25Offord
- 27Urminsky
- 32Kenny
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Second Half ends, Celtic 5, St. Mirren 1.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 5, St. Mirren 1. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Liel Abada.
Post update
Offside, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn tries a through ball, but Tony Watt is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Reo Hatate.
Post update
Attempt missed. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 4, St. Mirren 1. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic.
Post update
Goal! Celtic 3, St. Mirren 1. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Carl Starfelt (Celtic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty St. Mirren. Greg Kiltie draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Post update
Reo Hatate (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Thierry Small (St. Mirren).
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 3, St. Mirren 0. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alistair Johnston.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Sead Haksabanovic replaces Daizen Maeda.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Ryan Strain.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Joe Shaughnessy replaces Curtis Main.
Post update
Goal! Celtic 2, St. Mirren 0. Reo Hatate (Celtic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Player of the match
HatateReo Hatate
Celtic
Avg
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
8.41
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
7.90
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-GyuAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number13Player nameMooyAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovicAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number2Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
7.10
St Mirren
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameStrainAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number1Player nameCarsonAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number6Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number31Player nameGallagherAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number17Player nameBaccusAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number21Player nameGreiveAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number10Player nameMainAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number16Player nameSmallAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number9Player nameWattAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number11Player nameKiltieAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number4Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number8Player nameFlynnAverage rating
4.13