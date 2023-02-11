Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Daizen Maeda has scored nine for Celtic and one for Japan in 39 appearances this season

Celtic reached the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with victory over 10-man St Mirren but their joy may be tempered by an apparent shoulder injury sustained by striker Kyogo Furuhashi.

Daizen Maeda turned in Aaron Mooy's cross for Celtic's first and after the break three substitutes scored four.

Reo Hatate slammed home a penalty after Richard Taylor had been sent off for handball and Oh Hyeon-gyu poked home.

Saints' Mark O'Hara scored a penalty before Matt O'Riley and Hatate strikes.

Live Text Line-ups Celtic Formation 4-3-3 1 Hart 2 Johnston 20 Carter-Vickers 4 Starfelt 3 Taylor 13 Mooy 42 McGregor 14 Turnbull 17 Neves Filipe 8 Furuhashi 38 Maeda 1 Hart

2 Johnston

20 Carter-Vickers

4 Starfelt

3 Taylor

13 Mooy Substituted for Hatate at 63' minutes

42 McGregor

14 Turnbull Substituted for O'Riley at 63' minutes

17 Neves Filipe Substituted for Oh at 63' minutes

8 Furuhashi Substituted for Abada at 14' minutes

38 Maeda Substituted for Haksabanovic at 78' minutes Substitutes 9 Haksabanovic

11 Abada

18 Kobayashi

19 Oh

24 Iwata

29 Bain

33 O'Riley

41 Hatate

49 Forrest St Mirren Formation 5-3-2 1 Carson 23 Strain 22 Fraser 31 Gallagher 5 Taylor 3 Tanser 17 Baccus 13 Gogic 6 O'Hara 21 Greive 10 Main 1 Carson

23 Strain Substituted for Flynn at 77' minutes

22 Fraser

31 Gallagher

5 Taylor Booked at 75mins

3 Tanser Substituted for Small at 71' minutes

17 Baccus Booked at 67mins Substituted for Kiltie at 71' minutes

13 Gogic

6 O'Hara

21 Greive Substituted for Watt at 41' minutes

10 Main Substituted for Shaughnessy at 77' minutes Substitutes 4 Shaughnessy

8 Flynn

9 Watt

11 Kiltie

16 Small

24 Jamieson

25 Offord

27 Urminsky

32 Kenny Referee: Steven McLean Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Celtic 5, St. Mirren 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Celtic 5, St. Mirren 1. goal Goal! Goal! Celtic 5, St. Mirren 1. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Liel Abada. Post update Offside, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn tries a through ball, but Tony Watt is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Reo Hatate. Post update Attempt missed. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic. goal Goal! Goal! Celtic 4, St. Mirren 1. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic. Post update Goal! Celtic 3, St. Mirren 1. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner. Post update Penalty conceded by Carl Starfelt (Celtic) after a foul in the penalty area. Post update Penalty St. Mirren. Greg Kiltie draws a foul in the penalty area. Post update Attempt missed. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Declan Gallagher. Post update Reo Hatate (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Thierry Small (St. Mirren). goal Goal! Goal! Celtic 3, St. Mirren 0. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Post update Attempt saved. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alistair Johnston. Substitution Substitution, Celtic. Sead Haksabanovic replaces Daizen Maeda. Substitution Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Ryan Strain. Substitution Substitution, St. Mirren. Joe Shaughnessy replaces Curtis Main. Post update Goal! Celtic 2, St. Mirren 0. Reo Hatate (Celtic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward