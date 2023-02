Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Kyle Vassell used his height and power to reach Danny Armstrong's corner kick and head his team into the quarter-finals

Kilmarnock reached Monday's Scottish Cup quarter-final draw as they knocked Dundee United out of a second cup this season.

After a dreadful first half, United went close through a Craig Sibbald drive and a Liam Smith header.

But Kyle Vassell's header proved to be enough to edge out a United side currently bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Loick Ayina was sent off late on to compound matters for the hosts.

More to follow.

Player of the match Murray Fraser Murray with an average of 8.17 Dundee Utd Dundee United Dundee United

Kilmarnock Kilmarnock Kilmarnock Dundee United Avg Squad number 44 Player name Macleod Average rating 6.95 Squad number 2 Player name Smith Average rating 6.05 Squad number 9 Player name Fletcher Average rating 5.29 Squad number 28 Player name Anim Cudjoe Average rating 5.24 Squad number 19 Player name Levitt Average rating 5.22 Squad number 15 Player name Middleton Average rating 5.14 Squad number 14 Player name Sibbald Average rating 5.10 Squad number 1 Player name Birighitti Average rating 5.10 Squad number 4 Player name Mulgrew Average rating 4.99 Squad number 7 Player name Niskanen Average rating 4.95 Squad number 27 Player name Ayina Average rating 4.85 Squad number 3 Player name McMann Average rating 4.76 Squad number 16 Player name Behich Average rating 4.27 Squad number 20 Player name Anaku Average rating 3.32 Kilmarnock Avg Squad number 15 Player name Murray Average rating 8.17 Squad number 20 Player name Walker Average rating 8.05 Squad number 11 Player name Armstrong Average rating 7.82 Squad number 23 Player name Vassell Average rating 7.76 Squad number 2 Player name Mayo Average rating 7.73 Squad number 24 Player name Chambers Average rating 7.44 Squad number 7 Player name McKenzie Average rating 7.28 Squad number 25 Player name Alebiosu Average rating 7.28 Squad number 19 Player name Wright Average rating 7.24 Squad number 26 Player name Doidge Average rating 7.19 Squad number 6 Player name Stokes Average rating 7.18 Squad number 17 Player name Lyons Average rating 7.14 Squad number 8 Player name Alston Average rating 6.88