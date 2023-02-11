Close menu
Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
Raith RoversRaith Rovers3MotherwellMotherwell1

Raith Rovers 3-1 Motherwell: Hapless Motherwell outclassed by hosts

By Amy CanavanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Jamie Gullan celebrates after sending Raith Rovers ahead
Raith Rovers roared into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals after outclassing lacklustre Motherwell, who continued their dismal run.

Jamie Gullan and Sam Stanton had the Scottish Championship side deservedly 2-0 up at the break as Well floundered.

Kevin van Veen's scrappy finish sparked flickers of life for the visitors after the break at Stark's Park.

But debutant Esmael Goncalves made sure of Raith's safe passage late on to heap more pressure on Steven Hammell.

It's the Fife side's first last-eight appearance since 2015, while Motherwell's win to Arbroath in the last round is their only victory since October.

Many were pointing to Kirkcaldy as the venue of a potential cup shock given Motherwell's poor form of late and Raith's spirited comeback in the midweek, stretching their unbeaten run to 11 games.

Such predictions were initially supported when Gullan stroked the ball down the middle from 12 yards after his first shot struck the arm of Callum Slattery.

They were further validated when Stanton poked the ball over the line after a calamity from Liam Kelly. The Scotland international spilled his capture of Gullan's chipped effort, allowing Stanton to nab the ball from beneath him and leave the goalkeeper embarrassed. He protested for a foul, but referee Nick Walsh was unmoved.

Unimpressed, Hammell rung in the half-time changes, swapping three of his starters. There was an immediate impact from Max Johnston and Stuart McKinstry, carving out an opportunity for Van Veen to claw Motherwell into the contest, after a bit of bobbling in the box.

The healthy, albeit unhappy, travelling support were somewhat buoyed by the goal, but such sentiments were not replicated on the park.

Failing to truly test Raith again through their own creativity or desire, an equaliser came closest when Ryan Nolan's kneed clearance skimmed off the framework of his own goal.

Raith's name in the hat was firmly secured when Goncalves powered a composed finish through Kelly from a tight angle to mark his welcome at Stark's Park.

Player of the match - Tom Lang (Raith Rovers)

Tom Lang and Kevin van Veen.
Tom Lang was a colossus at the back for Raith Rovers, vital in keeping Kevin van Veen quiet and spearheading attacking moves for his own side.

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 4Millen
  • 12LangBooked at 54mins
  • 5Nolan
  • 3DickBooked at 62mins
  • 20Brown
  • 6Spencer
  • 7ConnollySubstituted forMcBrideat 75'minutes
  • 16StantonSubstituted forNgwenyaat 90'minutes
  • 23EastonBooked at 61mins
  • 9GullanSubstituted forEsmael Gonçalvesat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11McBride
  • 15Ngwenya
  • 17Thomson
  • 29Young
  • 30Masson
  • 77Esmael Gonçalves

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'DonnellSubstituted forJohnstonat 45'minutes
  • 66ButcherBooked at 81mins
  • 52Casey
  • 16McGinn
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forAitchisonat 82'minutes
  • 8SlatteryBooked at 17minsSubstituted forGossat 90'minutes
  • 26Tierney
  • 14DanzakiSubstituted forCrankshawat 45'minutes
  • 99ObikaSubstituted forMcKinstryat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9van Veen

Substitutes

  • 12Crankshaw
  • 13Oxborough
  • 15Aitchison
  • 17McKinstry
  • 18Cornelius
  • 22Johnston
  • 24Furlong
  • 27Goss
  • 47Ross
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
4,436

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Raith Rovers 3, Motherwell 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 3, Motherwell 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ross Tierney (Motherwell).

  4. Post update

    Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

  7. Post update

    Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Kieran Ngwenya replaces Sam Stanton.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Sean Goss replaces Callum Slattery because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Stuart McKinstry.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Motherwell 1. Esmaël Gonçalves (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Brown.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Callum Slattery.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Jack Aitchison replaces Blair Spittal because of an injury.

  14. Booking

    Calum Butcher (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Calum Butcher (Motherwell).

  16. Post update

    Esmaël Gonçalves (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Connor McBride replaces Aidan Connolly.

  18. Post update

    Paul McGinn (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Scott Brown (Raith Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Stanton (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Player of the match

NgwenyaKieran Ngwenya

with an average of 9.23

Raith Rovers

  1. Squad number15Player nameNgwenya
    Average rating

    9.23

  2. Squad number11Player nameMcBride
    Average rating

    8.68

  3. Squad number77Player nameEsmael Gonçalves
    Average rating

    8.60

  4. Squad number23Player nameEaston
    Average rating

    8.56

  5. Squad number16Player nameStanton
    Average rating

    8.51

  6. Squad number9Player nameGullan
    Average rating

    8.39

  7. Squad number7Player nameConnolly
    Average rating

    7.91

  8. Squad number12Player nameLang
    Average rating

    7.83

  9. Squad number1Player nameMacDonald
    Average rating

    7.82

  10. Squad number5Player nameNolan
    Average rating

    7.81

  11. Squad number6Player nameSpencer
    Average rating

    7.81

  12. Squad number20Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    7.70

  13. Squad number4Player nameMillen
    Average rating

    7.57

  14. Squad number3Player nameDick
    Average rating

    7.08

Motherwell

  1. Squad number17Player nameMcKinstry
    Average rating

    3.74

  2. Squad number22Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    3.17

  3. Squad number12Player nameCrankshaw
    Average rating

    2.67

  4. Squad number14Player nameDanzaki
    Average rating

    2.54

  5. Squad number66Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    2.51

  6. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    2.49

  7. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    2.39

  8. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    2.28

  9. Squad number15Player nameAitchison
    Average rating

    2.26

  10. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    2.21

  11. Squad number52Player nameCasey
    Average rating

    2.19

  12. Squad number99Player nameObika
    Average rating

    2.17

  13. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    2.00

  14. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    1.95

  15. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    1.88

  16. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    1.81

