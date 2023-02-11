Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Raith Rovers roared into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals after outclassing lacklustre Motherwell, who continued their dismal run.

Jamie Gullan and Sam Stanton had the Scottish Championship side deservedly 2-0 up at the break as Well floundered.

Kevin van Veen's scrappy finish sparked flickers of life for the visitors after the break at Stark's Park.

But debutant Esmael Goncalves made sure of Raith's safe passage late on to heap more pressure on Steven Hammell.

It's the Fife side's first last-eight appearance since 2015, while Motherwell's win to Arbroath in the last round is their only victory since October.

Many were pointing to Kirkcaldy as the venue of a potential cup shock given Motherwell's poor form of late and Raith's spirited comeback in the midweek, stretching their unbeaten run to 11 games.

Such predictions were initially supported when Gullan stroked the ball down the middle from 12 yards after his first shot struck the arm of Callum Slattery.

They were further validated when Stanton poked the ball over the line after a calamity from Liam Kelly. The Scotland international spilled his capture of Gullan's chipped effort, allowing Stanton to nab the ball from beneath him and leave the goalkeeper embarrassed. He protested for a foul, but referee Nick Walsh was unmoved.

Unimpressed, Hammell rung in the half-time changes, swapping three of his starters. There was an immediate impact from Max Johnston and Stuart McKinstry, carving out an opportunity for Van Veen to claw Motherwell into the contest, after a bit of bobbling in the box.

The healthy, albeit unhappy, travelling support were somewhat buoyed by the goal, but such sentiments were not replicated on the park.

Failing to truly test Raith again through their own creativity or desire, an equaliser came closest when Ryan Nolan's kneed clearance skimmed off the framework of his own goal.

Raith's name in the hat was firmly secured when Goncalves powered a composed finish through Kelly from a tight angle to mark his welcome at Stark's Park.

Player of the match - Tom Lang (Raith Rovers)

Tom Lang was a colossus at the back for Raith Rovers, vital in keeping Kevin van Veen quiet and spearheading attacking moves for his own side.

Live Text Line-ups Raith Rovers Formation 4-2-3-1 1 MacDonald 4 Millen 12 Lang 5 Nolan 3 Dick 20 Brown 6 Spencer 7 Connolly 16 Stanton 23 Easton 9 Gullan 1 MacDonald

4 Millen

12 Lang Booked at 54mins

5 Nolan

3 Dick Booked at 62mins

20 Brown

6 Spencer

7 Connolly Substituted for McBride at 75' minutes

16 Stanton Substituted for Ngwenya at 90' minutes

23 Easton Booked at 61mins

9 Gullan Substituted for Esmael Gonçalves at 59' minutes Substitutes 11 McBride

15 Ngwenya

17 Thomson

29 Young

30 Masson

77 Esmael Gonçalves Motherwell Formation 4-3-3 1 Kelly 2 O'Donnell 66 Butcher 52 Casey 16 McGinn 7 Spittal 8 Slattery 26 Tierney 14 Danzaki 99 Obika 9 van Veen 1 Kelly

2 O'Donnell Substituted for Johnston at 45' minutes

66 Butcher Booked at 81mins

52 Casey

16 McGinn

7 Spittal Substituted for Aitchison at 82' minutes

8 Slattery Booked at 17mins Substituted for Goss at 90' minutes

26 Tierney

14 Danzaki Substituted for Crankshaw at 45' minutes

99 Obika Substituted for McKinstry at 45' minutes Booked at 90mins

9 van Veen Substitutes 12 Crankshaw

13 Oxborough

15 Aitchison

17 McKinstry

18 Cornelius

22 Johnston

24 Furlong

27 Goss

Referee: Nick Walsh Attendance: 4,436