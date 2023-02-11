Match ends, Raith Rovers 3, Motherwell 1.
Raith Rovers roared into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals after outclassing lacklustre Motherwell, who continued their dismal run.
Jamie Gullan and Sam Stanton had the Scottish Championship side deservedly 2-0 up at the break as Well floundered.
Kevin van Veen's scrappy finish sparked flickers of life for the visitors after the break at Stark's Park.
But debutant Esmael Goncalves made sure of Raith's safe passage late on to heap more pressure on Steven Hammell.
It's the Fife side's first last-eight appearance since 2015, while Motherwell's win to Arbroath in the last round is their only victory since October.
Many were pointing to Kirkcaldy as the venue of a potential cup shock given Motherwell's poor form of late and Raith's spirited comeback in the midweek, stretching their unbeaten run to 11 games.
Such predictions were initially supported when Gullan stroked the ball down the middle from 12 yards after his first shot struck the arm of Callum Slattery.
They were further validated when Stanton poked the ball over the line after a calamity from Liam Kelly. The Scotland international spilled his capture of Gullan's chipped effort, allowing Stanton to nab the ball from beneath him and leave the goalkeeper embarrassed. He protested for a foul, but referee Nick Walsh was unmoved.
Unimpressed, Hammell rung in the half-time changes, swapping three of his starters. There was an immediate impact from Max Johnston and Stuart McKinstry, carving out an opportunity for Van Veen to claw Motherwell into the contest, after a bit of bobbling in the box.
The healthy, albeit unhappy, travelling support were somewhat buoyed by the goal, but such sentiments were not replicated on the park.
Failing to truly test Raith again through their own creativity or desire, an equaliser came closest when Ryan Nolan's kneed clearance skimmed off the framework of his own goal.
Raith's name in the hat was firmly secured when Goncalves powered a composed finish through Kelly from a tight angle to mark his welcome at Stark's Park.
Player of the match - Tom Lang (Raith Rovers)
More to follow.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MacDonald
- 4Millen
- 12LangBooked at 54mins
- 5Nolan
- 3DickBooked at 62mins
- 20Brown
- 6Spencer
- 7ConnollySubstituted forMcBrideat 75'minutes
- 16StantonSubstituted forNgwenyaat 90'minutes
- 23EastonBooked at 61mins
- 9GullanSubstituted forEsmael Gonçalvesat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 11McBride
- 15Ngwenya
- 17Thomson
- 29Young
- 30Masson
- 77Esmael Gonçalves
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 2O'DonnellSubstituted forJohnstonat 45'minutes
- 66ButcherBooked at 81mins
- 52Casey
- 16McGinn
- 7SpittalSubstituted forAitchisonat 82'minutes
- 8SlatteryBooked at 17minsSubstituted forGossat 90'minutes
- 26Tierney
- 14DanzakiSubstituted forCrankshawat 45'minutes
- 99ObikaSubstituted forMcKinstryat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9van Veen
Substitutes
- 12Crankshaw
- 13Oxborough
- 15Aitchison
- 17McKinstry
- 18Cornelius
- 22Johnston
- 24Furlong
- 27Goss
- 47Ross
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 4,436
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 3, Motherwell 1.
Post update
Foul by Ross Tierney (Motherwell).
Post update
Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).
Post update
Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Kieran Ngwenya replaces Sam Stanton.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Sean Goss replaces Callum Slattery because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Stuart McKinstry.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Motherwell 1. Esmaël Gonçalves (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Brown.
Post update
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Callum Slattery.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Jack Aitchison replaces Blair Spittal because of an injury.
Booking
Calum Butcher (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Calum Butcher (Motherwell).
Post update
Esmaël Gonçalves (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Connor McBride replaces Aidan Connolly.
Post update
Paul McGinn (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Brown (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Attempt saved. Sam Stanton (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Player of the match
NgwenyaKieran Ngwenya
Raith Rovers
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameNgwenyaAverage rating
9.23
- Squad number11Player nameMcBrideAverage rating
8.68
- Squad number77Player nameEsmael GonçalvesAverage rating
8.60
- Squad number23Player nameEastonAverage rating
8.56
- Squad number16Player nameStantonAverage rating
8.51
- Squad number9Player nameGullanAverage rating
8.39
- Squad number7Player nameConnollyAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number12Player nameLangAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number1Player nameMacDonaldAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number5Player nameNolanAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number6Player nameSpencerAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number20Player nameBrownAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number4Player nameMillenAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number3Player nameDickAverage rating
7.08
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameMcKinstryAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number22Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
3.17
- Squad number12Player nameCrankshawAverage rating
2.67
- Squad number14Player nameDanzakiAverage rating
2.54
- Squad number66Player nameButcherAverage rating
2.51
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
2.49
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
2.39
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
2.28
- Squad number15Player nameAitchisonAverage rating
2.26
- Squad number26Player nameTierneyAverage rating
2.21
- Squad number52Player nameCaseyAverage rating
2.19
- Squad number99Player nameObikaAverage rating
2.17
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
2.00
- Squad number16Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
1.95
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
1.88
- Squad number8Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
1.81