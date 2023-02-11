Match ends, Livingston 0, Inverness CT 3.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle's unexpected Scottish Cup run continued as they brushed past European-contenders Livingston to book a place in the quarter-finals.
Beaten in the fourth round by Queen's Park, Billy Dodds' side were given a reprieve to the last 16 after Queen's fielded an ineligible player.
And they made the most of their second-chance with a Billy Mckay double and a Sean Welsh header proving more than enough to upset their top-flight opposition.
It's the sixth time Caley Thistle have made it to the quarter-finals in the last decade.
Livingston have not beaten Inverness at home since 2006, although the sides have rarely met in the last 16 years - passing each other like ships in the night through various relegations and promotions.
The hosts could not make the most of their pressure here, with Kurtis Guthrie and Ayo Obileye squandering chances while Mark Ridgers produced a good save from a Steven Bradley free-kick.
And when Mckay scored in the second-half, it was still against the run of play. A simple long ball saw the veteran striker clear through on goal and he rolled back the years, powering his shot into the top corner.
The second was another long ball forward. Daniel Mackay's first touch seemed to slow momentum, but he pulled it back to Nathan Shaw who clipped onto the head of Welsh and his header bounced off a post and in.
The third was the pick of the bunch. After stealing the ball high up the pitch, Billy Mckay was picked out on the edge of the area and he, in turn, picked out the top corner with a peach of a strike.
To add insult to injury, the loss means Livingston haven't reached the quarter-finals in 18 years.
Player of the Match - Billy Mckay (Inverness)
More to follow.
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1George
- 2DevlinBooked at 57mins
- 5Fitzwater
- 6Obileye
- 29PenriceSubstituted forBahamboulaat 58'minutes
- 18Holt
- 8PittmanSubstituted forShinnieat 58'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 17Kelly
- 16BradleySubstituted forGuthrieat 45'minutes
- 19Nouble
- 9AndersonSubstituted forMontañoat 13'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 7Bahamboula
- 11Montaño
- 22Shinnie
- 23De Lucas
- 24Kelly
- 28Guthrie
- 32Hamilton
- 33Oméonga
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ridgers
- 8CarsonBooked at 72mins
- 6Devine
- 2Duffy
- 3Harper
- 20HendersonSubstituted forDelaneyat 82'minutes
- 18Allardice
- 4WelshBooked at 57mins
- 17MackaySubstituted forDoranat 88'minutes
- 9MckayBooked at 60minsSubstituted forBoydat 88'minutes
- 22ShawSubstituted forHydeat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Deas
- 10Doran
- 16Hyde
- 21MacKay
- 23Delaney
- 30Boyd
- 34Strachan
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 1,284
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Inverness CT 3.
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Danny Devine.
Post update
Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Zak Delaney (Inverness CT).
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Cristian Montaño.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Steven Boyd replaces Billy Mckay.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Daniel Mackay.
Post update
Foul by Cristian Montaño (Livingston).
Post update
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Lewis Hyde replaces Nathan Shaw.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dylan Bahamboula (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ayo Obileye (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Cameron Harper.
Post update
Ayo Obileye (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Shaw (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Zak Delaney replaces Jay Henderson.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 0, Inverness CT 3. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner.
Booking
Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Livingston).
Player of the match
KellyStephen Kelly
Livingston
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameKellyAverage rating
8.96
- Squad number1Player nameGeorgeAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number16Player nameBradleyAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number11Player nameCristian MontañoAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
3.25
- Squad number7Player nameBahamboulaAverage rating
2.88
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
2.86
- Squad number28Player nameGuthrieAverage rating
2.58
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameDuffyAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number20Player nameHendersonAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number18Player nameAllardiceAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number10Player nameDoranAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number9Player nameMckayAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number4Player nameWelshAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number6Player nameDevineAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number3Player nameHarperAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number16Player nameHydeAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number22Player nameShawAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number8Player nameCarsonAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number17Player nameMackayAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number1Player nameRidgersAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number23Player nameDelaneyAverage rating
3.48
- Squad number30Player nameBoydAverage rating
2.85