Close menu
Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
LivingstonLivingston0Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle3

Livingston 0-3 Inverness CT: Caley Thistle stun hosts to reach quarter-finals

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Billy Mckay scored his 7th goal in seven games for Caley Thistle
Billy Mckay scored his 8th goal in seven games for Caley Thistle

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's unexpected Scottish Cup run continued as they brushed past European-contenders Livingston to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Beaten in the fourth round by Queen's Park, Billy Dodds' side were given a reprieve to the last 16 after Queen's fielded an ineligible player.

And they made the most of their second-chance with a Billy Mckay double and a Sean Welsh header proving more than enough to upset their top-flight opposition.

It's the sixth time Caley Thistle have made it to the quarter-finals in the last decade.

Livingston have not beaten Inverness at home since 2006, although the sides have rarely met in the last 16 years - passing each other like ships in the night through various relegations and promotions.

The hosts could not make the most of their pressure here, with Kurtis Guthrie and Ayo Obileye squandering chances while Mark Ridgers produced a good save from a Steven Bradley free-kick.

And when Mckay scored in the second-half, it was still against the run of play. A simple long ball saw the veteran striker clear through on goal and he rolled back the years, powering his shot into the top corner.

The second was another long ball forward. Daniel Mackay's first touch seemed to slow momentum, but he pulled it back to Nathan Shaw who clipped onto the head of Welsh and his header bounced off a post and in.

The third was the pick of the bunch. After stealing the ball high up the pitch, Billy Mckay was picked out on the edge of the area and he, in turn, picked out the top corner with a peach of a strike.

To add insult to injury, the loss means Livingston haven't reached the quarter-finals in 18 years.

Player of the Match - Billy Mckay (Inverness)

The Northern Ireland striker continued a fine season, with two fine strikes that saw opportunistic Inverness to progress. He's approaching a ton of goals for Thistle.
The Northern Ireland striker continued a fine season, with two fine strikes that saw opportunistic Inverness to progress. He's approaching a ton of goals for Thistle.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1George
  • 2DevlinBooked at 57mins
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 29PenriceSubstituted forBahamboulaat 58'minutes
  • 18Holt
  • 8PittmanSubstituted forShinnieat 58'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 17Kelly
  • 16BradleySubstituted forGuthrieat 45'minutes
  • 19Nouble
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forMontañoat 13'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 11Montaño
  • 22Shinnie
  • 23De Lucas
  • 24Kelly
  • 28Guthrie
  • 32Hamilton
  • 33Oméonga

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8CarsonBooked at 72mins
  • 6Devine
  • 2Duffy
  • 3Harper
  • 20HendersonSubstituted forDelaneyat 82'minutes
  • 18Allardice
  • 4WelshBooked at 57mins
  • 17MackaySubstituted forDoranat 88'minutes
  • 9MckayBooked at 60minsSubstituted forBoydat 88'minutes
  • 22ShawSubstituted forHydeat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Deas
  • 10Doran
  • 16Hyde
  • 21MacKay
  • 23Delaney
  • 30Boyd
  • 34Strachan
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
1,284

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home15
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 0, Inverness CT 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Inverness CT 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Danny Devine.

  4. Post update

    Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Zak Delaney (Inverness CT).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Cristian Montaño.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Steven Boyd replaces Billy Mckay.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Daniel Mackay.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Montaño (Livingston).

  10. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Lewis Hyde replaces Nathan Shaw.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dylan Bahamboula (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ayo Obileye (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Cameron Harper.

  15. Post update

    Ayo Obileye (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Shaw (Inverness CT).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Zak Delaney replaces Jay Henderson.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Livingston 0, Inverness CT 3. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner.

  19. Booking

    Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Livingston).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

KellyStephen Kelly

with an average of 8.96

Livingston

  1. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    8.96

  2. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    7.51

  3. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    5.03

  4. Squad number16Player nameBradley
    Average rating

    5.00

  5. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    4.85

  6. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    4.85

  7. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    4.75

  8. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    4.58

  9. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    4.45

  10. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    4.29

  11. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    3.49

  12. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    3.25

  13. Squad number7Player nameBahamboula
    Average rating

    2.88

  14. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    2.86

  15. Squad number28Player nameGuthrie
    Average rating

    2.58

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

  1. Squad number2Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    5.89

  2. Squad number20Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.87

  3. Squad number18Player nameAllardice
    Average rating

    5.71

  4. Squad number10Player nameDoran
    Average rating

    5.48

  5. Squad number9Player nameMckay
    Average rating

    5.36

  6. Squad number4Player nameWelsh
    Average rating

    5.18

  7. Squad number6Player nameDevine
    Average rating

    5.02

  8. Squad number3Player nameHarper
    Average rating

    4.96

  9. Squad number16Player nameHyde
    Average rating

    4.88

  10. Squad number22Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    4.64

  11. Squad number8Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    4.57

  12. Squad number17Player nameMackay
    Average rating

    4.55

  13. Squad number1Player nameRidgers
    Average rating

    3.89

  14. Squad number23Player nameDelaney
    Average rating

    3.48

  15. Squad number30Player nameBoyd
    Average rating

    2.85

Top Stories