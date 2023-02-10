Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mario Lemina has overcome an ankle injury and is set to return to St Mary's, where he played for Southampton for two seasons from 2017

TEAM NEWS

Southampton pair Kyle Walker-Peters and Stuart Armstrong are back in training after injuries but Saturday's game may come too soon for them.

Juan Larios, who has been absent since November, is also nearing a return.

Wolves will be without forward Hwang Hee-chan, who pulled his hamstring during the 3-0 win over Liverpool.

Mario Lemina hobbled off in that game but is fit to face his former club, while new signing Joao Gomes could make his debut.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

It appears that the majority of Southampton fans don't want Nathan Jones as the club's manager, which never bodes well.

To be honest, I thought that after some of the things Jones said after last weekend's humiliating defeat by Brentford he would be gone by the end of this week.

I am not dismissing his ability as a coach, and I also think he took on a really difficult job when he arrived at Saints at the end of last year, but some of the stuff he came out in that interview was just remarkable. I don't think I've ever heard anything like it from a Premier League manager before.

If Southampton lose this game too, St Mary's will be a powder keg and I still think it is just a matter of time before he goes.

Have they improved under Jones? No. Has he upset a lot of the fanbase? I think he has.

Jones desperately needs a result and a performance to turn things around and maybe he will get it, the same way he got one against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup last month.

I don't see it though. Wolves have got much better under Julen Lopetegui and we saw with their win over Liverpool last week that they are playing with confidence.

If they go in front, the atmosphere could turn toxic.

Prediction: 0-1

Sutton's full predictions v FEET bassist Oli Shasha

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are on a run of four consecutive Premier League victories against Southampton and are unbeaten in seven meetings. Their longest Premier League streak without defeat against another team is eight versus Newcastle United between 2012-21.

The Black Country side could register four successive top-flight away wins versus the same opponent since 1968 against Stoke.

Southampton's solitary league victory over Wolves in their past 13 attempts was by 3-1 at home in April 2019 (D4, L8).

Southampton

Southampton have lost eight of their past nine league matches, including six of seven under Nathan Jones.

Their home record of one win and six points this season is the worst in the Premier League.

Saints can equal the club record of five successive home league defeats, set in 1947 and matched from April to August 1998 in the top flight.

Southampton are the only Premier League team not to have kept a clean sheet at home in 2022-23. They have kept just one clean sheet in their last 27 league games home and away.

They have conceded 10 headed goals in the league this season - more than any other team.

James Ward-Prowse has scored all four of Southampton's league goals since the World Cup.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have earned 10 points from their six league matches under Julen Lopetegui, as many as they did in their first 15 games this season.

Lopetegui's side can win consecutive Premier League fixtures for the first time since March last year.

They lost their next league game after each of their previous six top-flight wins.

Wolves' two victories in their past 17 Premier League away matches both came at Everton.

They remain the lowest goalscorers in the division this season with 15 goals; 20% of those came in their 3-0 win against Liverpool last time out.

Raul Jimenez has gone 15 Premier League appearances without a goal, his longest drought in England.

Mario Lemina made 46 Premier League appearances for Southampton between 2017-19.

