West HamWest Ham United1ChelseaChelsea1

West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea: Emerson Palmieri equalises against his former club

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Joao Felix fires Chelsea into the lead against West Ham
Joao Felix is the first Portuguese player to score a Premier League goal for Chelsea since Raul Meireles in 2012

Former Chelsea player Emerson Palmieri scored against his former club to earn West Ham a point and increase the pressure on Blues boss Graham Potter.

Chelsea fielded a new-look £200m forward line but, despite taking the lead, were once again frustrated and have won just once in seven Premier League matches.

Joao Felix had already had a goal ruled out for offside when the Portugal forward fired visitors Chelsea ahead with a volleyed finish following a delicious assist by Enzo Fernandez, the £107m British transfer-record signing from Benfica.

Kai Havertz thought he had doubled the lead only for Chelsea's celebrations to be cut short by another offside flag, before West Ham equalised through Italy international Emerson's first Premier League goal.

The 28-year-old, who spent four years at Stamford Bridge, finished at the far post after Vladimir Coufal's cross was flicked on by Jarrod Bowen.

Chelsea, who have dropped 14 points in the last seven top-flight matches, carved out the better chances but could not make them count.

Noni Madueke was lively on his first start for the club since his £30.7m arrival from PSV Eindhoven and the 20-year-old forced a fine save from Lukasz Fabianski before the West Ham keeper kept out a free-kick by Felix.

In a dramatic finish, West Ham thought they had won it in the closing stages when substitute Tomas Soucek scored from close range but it was ruled out for offside - the third disallowed goal of the match.

This was another hugely frustrating day for Potter and Chelsea as strong appeals for an 89th-minute penalty were waved away after Soucek appeared to handle Conor Gallagher's shot inside his own box.

Chelsea continue to stutter under Potter

Chelsea, who have already been eliminated from both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, resume their Champions League campaign against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday on the back of a poor run of form.

They have taken just seven points out of the last 21 on offer and are well adrift in the race to finish in the top four, despite their heavy spending over the past two transfer windows.

In addition, they are without an away win in the league since October, a run of seven matches which included losses at Potter's former club Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Fulham.

Chelsea had seven players under the age of 24 in their starting line-up at West Ham, including Madueke, Felix, Mudryk and Havertz.

There were encouraging signs as the young forward line caused problems in the first half but Chelsea were disappointing in the second half and have now scored just 23 goals in 22 league games.

They continue to stutter under Potter, who has won just five of his 16 top-flight matches since taking charge in September.

West Ham suffer Paqueta blow

When these two clubs previously met, at Stamford Bridge last September, Hammers boss David Moyes was left furious by a "scandalous" decision to rule out a 90th-minute West Ham equaliser.

Once again they had another late goal chalked off as Soucek's finish was disallowed but there were were few complaints from the Hammers bench this time as replays showed it was clearly offside.

Instead, it was Chelsea who were aggrieved at the end after appeals for a penalty after Soucek's handball were waved away.

After a long season of struggle, West Ham are showing signs of fight near the bottom of the table.

They head to Tottenham for another London derby on 19 February on the back of a four-match unbeaten run after following up a 1-1 draw at Newcastle with another gritty performance.

Whether Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta features against Tottenham remains to be seen.

The 25-year-old, one of West Ham's better performers this season, went off early with a suspected shoulder injury, and Moyes will hope it is not too serious as his side look to climb away from trouble.

Player of the match

EmersonEmerson

with an average of 7.29

West Ham United

  1. Squad number33Player nameEmerson
    Average rating

    7.29

  2. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    6.82

  3. Squad number27Player nameAguerd
    Average rating

    6.73

  4. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    6.70

  5. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    6.62

  6. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    6.57

  7. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    6.32

  8. Squad number21Player nameOgbonna
    Average rating

    6.31

  9. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    6.29

  10. Squad number2Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    6.27

  11. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    6.25

  12. Squad number12Player nameDownes
    Average rating

    6.18

  13. Squad number24Player nameKehrer
    Average rating

    6.10

  14. Squad number18Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    5.99

  15. Squad number11Player nameLucas Paquetá
    Average rating

    5.94

Chelsea

  1. Squad number11Player nameJoão Félix
    Average rating

    6.57

  2. Squad number5Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    6.08

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    6.01

  4. Squad number4Player nameBadiashile
    Average rating

    5.46

  5. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    5.40

  6. Squad number31Player nameMadueke
    Average rating

    5.36

  7. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    5.14

  8. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    5.05

  9. Squad number15Player nameMudryk
    Average rating

    5.03

  10. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    5.00

  11. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    4.67

  12. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    4.61

  13. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    4.47

  14. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    4.31

  15. Squad number32Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    4.17

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 24Kehrer
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 27AguerdSubstituted forJohnsonat 80'minutes
  • 5CoufalBooked at 55mins
  • 11Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forSoucekat 14'minutes
  • 41Rice
  • 33Emerson
  • 20Bowen
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forDownesat 67'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forIngsat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Johnson
  • 8Fornals
  • 10Lanzini
  • 12Downes
  • 18Ings
  • 28Soucek
  • 47Hegyi
  • 49Anang

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 24James
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 4BadiashileBooked at 64mins
  • 32CucurellaSubstituted forChilwellat 67'minutes
  • 12Loftus-CheekSubstituted forGallagherat 79'minutes
  • 5Fernández
  • 31MaduekeSubstituted forMountat 68'minutes
  • 11João Félix
  • 15MudrykSubstituted forZiyechat 67'minutes
  • 29Havertz

Substitutes

  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 19Mount
  • 21Chilwell
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Gallagher
  • 27Fofana
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 30Chukwuemeka
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 1, Chelsea 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Chelsea 1.

  3. Post update

    Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ben Chilwell (Chelsea).

  6. Post update

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Reece James (Chelsea).

  10. Post update

    Flynn Downes (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea.

  13. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  14. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Emerson tries a through ball, but Declan Rice is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).

  16. Post update

    Danny Ings (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Nayef Aguerd because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Conor Gallagher replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Comments

Join the conversation

460 comments

  • Comment posted by Chuffy Mc, today at 14:36

    Look on the bright side, nobody will accuse Chelsea of breaking FFP rules. Nobody would believe that team cost hundreds of millions.

    • Reply posted by Dave B, today at 14:38

      Dave B replied:
      Ho ho very funny are a Man City supporter 👎👎👎👎👎👎👎

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 14:32

    Chelsea are such twits... £450m in two windows & their best player is still the referee😂😂🍼

    • Reply posted by OnTheBuses, today at 14:37

      OnTheBuses replied:
      All that money should have bought at least two referees, value for money just ask Liverpool and !an Utd, they get the officials they need, every week.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 14:32

    Chelsea. What a waste of money.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:34

    Nice to see West Ham, slowly but surely creeping away from the relegation zone.
    As for Chelsea they are just floating rudderless mid table without any plans or ability to go anywhere.

    • Reply posted by coolspex, today at 14:36

      coolspex replied:
      Sad to see awful club hope they go down

  • Comment posted by cosmicchicken, today at 14:36

    You got 8.5 years of this.

    • Reply posted by dms, today at 14:45

      dms replied:
      On the bright side it's only £75m a year or less depending on which books you look at

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 14:31

    People want to waste your money? Just give it to Chelsea and ask them to spend it on new players.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:41

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Both Oxford and Collins are both updating their definition of the word ‘waste’ right as I write.
      The new definition of the word waste is “money spent by Chelsea on new players in last five years, at least”.

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 14:33

    Hahaha.............let's all laugh at Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by Chickletto, today at 14:36

    The media bias during these games is getting tiresome. Well done WH. COYI :)

    • Reply posted by SAW, today at 15:15

      SAW replied:
      Well played against the Chelsea Billionaires
      Up the hammers ⚒️

  • Comment posted by Tom Bola, today at 14:33

    £320m spend up in January.
    2 Points from 2 games since.
    Talk about a team that even can't buy a win...!
    Well played Hammers.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 14:35

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      cant buy anything when the league employs the refs to specifically let chelsea not win

  • Comment posted by Terry Dactyl, today at 14:36

    Offside and penalties to one side....
    I cannot see for a moment what Potter is doing for this Chelsea team. What is his vision? How does he want his players set up and position themselves?

    There is just nothing resembling an identity on the pitch.

    Would any other manager in the league be doing this badly with these players?

    • Reply posted by stefano, today at 14:43

      stefano replied:
      Yes Nathan jones

  • Comment posted by dms, today at 14:32

    It's a lot of money to spend on a lot of draws.

    • Reply posted by seeeeegullzzzzz, today at 14:35

      seeeeegullzzzzz replied:
      On the positive side,38 draws next season will probably see you safe!
      Up The Albion

  • Comment posted by Gazza1955, today at 14:35

    Lack of a proven striker costing Chelsea again. And why is Cucerella still playing. The guy is a mistake-waiting-to-happen every game.

    • Reply posted by seeeeegullzzzzz, today at 14:37

      seeeeegullzzzzz replied:
      A 62 million pound mistake.
      Thanks.
      Up The Albion

  • Comment posted by jimsmith, today at 14:46

    I know it’s a crowded field but is there are more irritatingly smug commentator on TV than Jermaine Jenas?

    • Reply posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 14:48

      Ignore Alien Orders replied:
      Sam Stataface

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 14:31

    Well played West Ham.
    You were not playing a team today you were playing eleven individuals, effectively eleven ‘one man’ teams.

    • Reply posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 14:42

      Bluefrom1964 replied:
      Yes expensive players that can't play together.

  • Comment posted by 1f9t7m3 32 mins, today at 14:35

    Why do BBC sport list games as they do... premiership,world club cup, Scottish cup, women's premiership then championship etc...crazy

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:09

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      How do you want them to list games?
      Alphabetically?

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 14:36

    Decent point for WH. Hard working, solid, another game unbeaten. Chelsea? On top for the first 20 minutes, raw & disjointed afterwards. Nothing for the Blues this season. They'll have to accept that; changing the manager won't help, there's been too many changes already.

  • Comment posted by Conan55, today at 14:33

    Over £600,000,000 spent. That’s a shocker.

    • Reply posted by OnTheBuses, today at 14:36

      OnTheBuses replied:
      Kick them out, Man City spending £600m in six months, cheats.

  • Comment posted by dms, today at 14:31

    Chelsea are draw specialists

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:48

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What the players cant even read or write. I know they are young but still

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 14:33

    That Cucurella looks like some player! A real bargain!

    • Reply posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 14:36

      Ignore Alien Orders replied:
      Not worth 6 million never mind 60 and I'm a CFC fan

  • Comment posted by Gunther, today at 14:36

    Why did Chelsea pay £107 m for Enzo Fernandez? Seriously? £107m??!?!?