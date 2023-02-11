Match ends, West Ham United 1, Chelsea 1.
Former Chelsea player Emerson Palmieri scored against his former club to earn West Ham a point and increase the pressure on Blues boss Graham Potter.
Chelsea fielded a new-look £200m forward line but, despite taking the lead, were once again frustrated and have won just once in seven Premier League matches.
Joao Felix had already had a goal ruled out for offside when the Portugal forward fired visitors Chelsea ahead with a volleyed finish following a delicious assist by Enzo Fernandez, the £107m British transfer-record signing from Benfica.
Kai Havertz thought he had doubled the lead only for Chelsea's celebrations to be cut short by another offside flag, before West Ham equalised through Italy international Emerson's first Premier League goal.
The 28-year-old, who spent four years at Stamford Bridge, finished at the far post after Vladimir Coufal's cross was flicked on by Jarrod Bowen.
Chelsea, who have dropped 14 points in the last seven top-flight matches, carved out the better chances but could not make them count.
Noni Madueke was lively on his first start for the club since his £30.7m arrival from PSV Eindhoven and the 20-year-old forced a fine save from Lukasz Fabianski before the West Ham keeper kept out a free-kick by Felix.
In a dramatic finish, West Ham thought they had won it in the closing stages when substitute Tomas Soucek scored from close range but it was ruled out for offside - the third disallowed goal of the match.
This was another hugely frustrating day for Potter and Chelsea as strong appeals for an 89th-minute penalty were waved away after Soucek appeared to handle Conor Gallagher's shot inside his own box.
Chelsea continue to stutter under Potter
Chelsea, who have already been eliminated from both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, resume their Champions League campaign against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday on the back of a poor run of form.
They have taken just seven points out of the last 21 on offer and are well adrift in the race to finish in the top four, despite their heavy spending over the past two transfer windows.
In addition, they are without an away win in the league since October, a run of seven matches which included losses at Potter's former club Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Fulham.
Chelsea had seven players under the age of 24 in their starting line-up at West Ham, including Madueke, Felix, Mudryk and Havertz.
There were encouraging signs as the young forward line caused problems in the first half but Chelsea were disappointing in the second half and have now scored just 23 goals in 22 league games.
They continue to stutter under Potter, who has won just five of his 16 top-flight matches since taking charge in September.
West Ham suffer Paqueta blow
When these two clubs previously met, at Stamford Bridge last September, Hammers boss David Moyes was left furious by a "scandalous" decision to rule out a 90th-minute West Ham equaliser.
Once again they had another late goal chalked off as Soucek's finish was disallowed but there were were few complaints from the Hammers bench this time as replays showed it was clearly offside.
Instead, it was Chelsea who were aggrieved at the end after appeals for a penalty after Soucek's handball were waved away.
After a long season of struggle, West Ham are showing signs of fight near the bottom of the table.
They head to Tottenham for another London derby on 19 February on the back of a four-match unbeaten run after following up a 1-1 draw at Newcastle with another gritty performance.
Whether Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta features against Tottenham remains to be seen.
The 25-year-old, one of West Ham's better performers this season, went off early with a suspected shoulder injury, and Moyes will hope it is not too serious as his side look to climb away from trouble.
Player of the match
EmersonEmerson
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number33Player nameEmersonAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number27Player nameAguerdAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number21Player nameOgbonnaAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number2Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number12Player nameDownesAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number24Player nameKehrerAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number18Player nameIngsAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number11Player nameLucas PaquetáAverage rating
5.94
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameJoão FélixAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number5Player nameFernándezAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number4Player nameBadiashileAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number31Player nameMaduekeAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number21Player nameChilwellAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number15Player nameMudrykAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
4.47
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
4.31
- Squad number32Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
4.17
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Fabianski
- 24Kehrer
- 21Ogbonna
- 27AguerdSubstituted forJohnsonat 80'minutes
- 5CoufalBooked at 55mins
- 11Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forSoucekat 14'minutes
- 41Rice
- 33Emerson
- 20Bowen
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forDownesat 67'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forIngsat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Johnson
- 8Fornals
- 10Lanzini
- 12Downes
- 18Ings
- 28Soucek
- 47Hegyi
- 49Anang
Chelsea
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 24James
- 6Thiago Silva
- 4BadiashileBooked at 64mins
- 32CucurellaSubstituted forChilwellat 67'minutes
- 12Loftus-CheekSubstituted forGallagherat 79'minutes
- 5Fernández
- 31MaduekeSubstituted forMountat 68'minutes
- 11João Félix
- 15MudrykSubstituted forZiyechat 67'minutes
- 29Havertz
Substitutes
- 13Bettinelli
- 14Chalobah
- 19Mount
- 21Chilwell
- 22Ziyech
- 23Gallagher
- 27Fofana
- 28Azpilicueta
- 30Chukwuemeka
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Chelsea 1.
Post update
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United).
Post update
Foul by Ben Chilwell (Chelsea).
Post update
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
Post update
Foul by Reece James (Chelsea).
Post update
Flynn Downes (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea.
Post update
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United. Emerson tries a through ball, but Declan Rice is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).
Post update
Danny Ings (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Nayef Aguerd because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Conor Gallagher replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
As for Chelsea they are just floating rudderless mid table without any plans or ability to go anywhere.
2 Points from 2 games since.
Talk about a team that even can't buy a win...!
Well played Hammers.
I cannot see for a moment what Potter is doing for this Chelsea team. What is his vision? How does he want his players set up and position themselves?
There is just nothing resembling an identity on the pitch.
Would any other manager in the league be doing this badly with these players?
You were not playing a team today you were playing eleven individuals, effectively eleven ‘one man’ teams.