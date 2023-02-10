Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer was substituted at half-time against Newcastle last weekend because of an apparent injury

TEAM NEWS

West Ham manager David Moyes will provide a fitness update on his squad later on Friday.

Danny Ings, Gianluca Scamacca and Thilo Kehrer have all been nursing recent injuries, while Kurt Zouma, Maxwel Cornet and Alphonse Areola remain out.

Joao Felix is available for Chelsea after completing a three-match ban.

Midfielders Mateo Kovacic and Denis Zakaria could be involved this weekend after recovering from respective calf and thigh injuries.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Chelsea have kept clean sheets in their past three games but they also don't score many - they have only found the net once in that time.

West Ham are hardly free-scoring either so I doubt the goals will be flying in at Saturday lunchtime. Aguerd has made a big difference for them at the back after they had lots of problems in defence when he was injured at the start of the season.

Every time I write West Ham off, they get something from the game so the bad news for Hammers fans is that I am going for the points to be shared this time.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v FEET bassist and West Ham fan Oli Shasha

There have been 43 goals in Chelsea's fixtures and 44 involving West Ham.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have lost four of the past five league meetings. The exception was a 3-2 victory at London Stadium last season, meaning the Hammers can earn successive Premier League home wins against Chelsea for the first time in 20 years.

Chelsea could become the first visiting team to win five matches at London Stadium in all competitions. They and Southampton have earned four victories at the stadium.

There have been seven winning goals scored in the final five minutes of Premier League meetings between West Ham and Chelsea, more than any other fixture in the competition and including each of the last three encounters.

West Ham United

The Hammers have lost five of their 10 home league games in 2022-23, as many as in each of the previous two seasons.

Nonetheless, they can keep consecutive Premier League home clean sheets for the first time since August to September 2019.

West Ham have earned four points from their last two matches, as many as they had in their previous nine.

They have lost eight of their 10 most recent Premier League London derbies, only beating Fulham during that time.

David Moyes is one short of 250 Premier League wins as a manager. It's a landmark only Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have reached.

Jarrod Bowen's last eight top-flight goals have all come at London Stadium.

Chelsea

Chelsea have gone seven successive away games without a win in all competitions for the first time in 12 years. They haven't fared worse since a winless streak of 17 matches from April 2000 to January 2001.

The Blues have only managed nine goals in their 11 top-flight away fixtures this season. In 2021-22, they equalled the club Premier League record of 39 away goals in a single campaign.

They can go three league games in a row without scoring for the first time since a run of four in September 2007.

Chelsea have used the most players in the Premier League this season, equalling the club record of 32 set in 1992-93.

Graham Potter's 64 changes to the starting XI in his first 15 Chelsea matches is more than any other manager in Premier League history bar predecessor Thomas Tuchel, who made 66.

Potter was unbeaten in all six Premier League fixtures as Brighton manager versus David Moyes' West Ham, including a 2-0 victory at London Stadium in August this season.

My West Ham United line-up Predict West Ham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Chelsea line-up Predict Chelsea's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team