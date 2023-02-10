Close menu
Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace15:00BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Venue: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Former Brighton striker Neal Maupay scoring in this fixture last season
TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur is available for the first time this season after recovering from a long-standing groin injury.

Defender Joachim Andersen is close to a return but Wilfried Zaha remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Brighton forward Evan Ferguson is pushing for a recall after missing the win over Bournemouth with a knee issue.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister returns from suspension but this game comes too soon for Adam Lallana.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I love Brighton and what they are doing - not just their results, but also the freedom they are playing with. They are brave on the ball and they always create chances.

In contrast, Crystal Palace are not on a great run at all, with only one win in their past eight league games.

The Eagles are stubborn though and I have a feeling they will get something out of this one, especially because they are at home. It's got a draw written all over it.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v FEET bassist Oli Shasha

Seagulls soar - Brighton are unbeaten in all six of their matches in 2023, winning five and drawing the other

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace are unbeaten in the past six top-flight meetings, winning two and drawing four.
  • However, Palace have won only one of their seven top flight home fixtures against Brighton, drawing four and losing two.
  • These sides have drawn 1-1 at Selhurst Park in each of the last three seasons.
  • The Eagles have scored in each of the past nine top-flight encounters.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace are without a victory in 2023, drawing two and losing four of their six games.
  • Patrick Vieira's side last won at home in October, when they beat Southampton 1-0.
  • The Eagles have failed to win any of their 12 matches this season against teams currently in the top half of the table, drawing five and losing seven.
  • Palace have lost 22 of their past 30 Premier League games without Wilfried Zaha, winning four and drawing four.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton have won five away matches in the top flight this season - only Arsenal have fared better on the road, with eight victories.
  • Roberto De Zerbi's side have scored 15 goals since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup, second only to Manchester United's total of 16.
  • Brighton have scored a league-low 16% of their goals from set-piece situations, with only six of their 38 top-flight strikes coming in that manner.
  • Kaoru Mitoma has been involved in nine goals in his past 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven and assisting two.
  • Mitoma has five Premier League goals and needs one more to equal the record by a Japanese player in a single season, set by Shinji Kagawa in 2012-13 and matched by Shinji Okazaki in 2017-18.

My Crystal Palace line-up

Predict Crystal Palace's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Brighton line-up

Predict Brighton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal20162245172850
2Man City21143453213245
3Man Utd2213453628843
4Newcastle211010134122240
5Tottenham22123741311039
6Brighton20104638271134
7Brentford218943528733
8Fulham229583230232
9Chelsea218672221130
10Liverpool208573428629
11Aston Villa218492531-628
12Crystal Palace216691929-1024
13Nottm Forest216691735-1824
14Leicester2163123237-521
15Wolves2155111530-1520
16Leeds2147102836-819
17West Ham2154121826-819
18Everton2146111628-1218
19Bournemouth2145121943-2417
20Southampton2143141738-2115
View full Premier League table

