Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

TEAM NEWS
Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur is available for the first time this season after recovering from a long-standing groin injury.
Defender Joachim Andersen is close to a return but Wilfried Zaha remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.
Brighton forward Evan Ferguson is pushing for a recall after missing the win over Bournemouth with a knee issue.
Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister returns from suspension but this game comes too soon for Adam Lallana.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
I love Brighton and what they are doing - not just their results, but also the freedom they are playing with. They are brave on the ball and they always create chances.
In contrast, Crystal Palace are not on a great run at all, with only one win in their past eight league games.
The Eagles are stubborn though and I have a feeling they will get something out of this one, especially because they are at home. It's got a draw written all over it.
Prediction: 1-1
Sutton's full predictions v FEET bassist Oli Shasha
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Crystal Palace are unbeaten in the past six top-flight meetings, winning two and drawing four.
- However, Palace have won only one of their seven top flight home fixtures against Brighton, drawing four and losing two.
- These sides have drawn 1-1 at Selhurst Park in each of the last three seasons.
- The Eagles have scored in each of the past nine top-flight encounters.
Crystal Palace
- Crystal Palace are without a victory in 2023, drawing two and losing four of their six games.
- Patrick Vieira's side last won at home in October, when they beat Southampton 1-0.
- The Eagles have failed to win any of their 12 matches this season against teams currently in the top half of the table, drawing five and losing seven.
- Palace have lost 22 of their past 30 Premier League games without Wilfried Zaha, winning four and drawing four.
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brighton have won five away matches in the top flight this season - only Arsenal have fared better on the road, with eight victories.
- Roberto De Zerbi's side have scored 15 goals since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup, second only to Manchester United's total of 16.
- Brighton have scored a league-low 16% of their goals from set-piece situations, with only six of their 38 top-flight strikes coming in that manner.
- Kaoru Mitoma has been involved in nine goals in his past 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven and assisting two.
- Mitoma has five Premier League goals and needs one more to equal the record by a Japanese player in a single season, set by Shinji Kagawa in 2012-13 and matched by Shinji Okazaki in 2017-18.
