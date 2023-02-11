Close menu
Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City4TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1

Leicester City 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Foxes come back for impressive victory

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments494

Nampalys Mendy
Nampalys Mendy's goal was his first since a Ligue 1 strike for Nice at Bastia in 2015

Leicester City came from behind to win for the second time in a row as they humbled a dreadful Tottenham.

Spurs, with boss Antonio Conte back in the dugout following a gallbladder removal, had an ideal start when Rodrigo Bentancur diverted home Victor Kristiansen's sliced finish.

But the resurgent Foxes netted twice in less than two and a half minutes to turn the game on its head.

First Nampalys Mendy scored only the second goal of his entire career when he crashed a first-time screamer into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Soon after, Wout Faes' tackle on Harry Kane on halfway ricocheted into the path of Kelechi Iheanacho, who squared for James Maddison to score.

Spurs defender Eric Dier stood off Iheanacho, who stroked a shot into the bottom corner for a Leicester third before the break.

Harvey Barnes had a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee for offside but Spurs failed to learn their lesson and the winger slotted in a fourth from James Maddison's pass 10 minutes later.

To cap off a truly rotten afternoon for Spurs, they lost goalscorer Bentancur to a knee injury suffered as he tackled Mendy after an hour.

The Foxes are now 13th, six points above the relegation zone, while Tottenham remain fifth, one point behind the top four.

The Foxes are flying again

The World Cup killed Leicester's momentum, with four wins out of five beforehand and four defeats in a row afterwards.

But added to a draw with Brighton and 4-2 win at Aston Villa, this win over Spurs shows that they have now recovered.

With Maddison well and truly back from injury, and several new signings, plus Iheanacho scoring for a third game in a row, Brendan Rodgers will be delighted.

It had looked set to be a bad afternoon when Kristensen diverted a corner into the path of Bentancur for the opener.

The Denmark Under-21 defender had a bright game, that one moment aside, clearing a ball off the line moments before that goal and popping up in both boxes with tackles and passes.

But then Mendy produced his unbelievable strike, his first in English football, as he ran onto Bentancur's clearance to leather a shot past Forster.

Faes had already been booked for tackling Kane so he may have taken a risk when he tackled the same player in the centre circle. But the loose ball flew about 30 yards to Iheanacho to set up Maddison for his second goal in two games.

Iheanacho put them in control before the break from Harry Souttar's ball - and they had chances in the second half before two clever Barnes finishes, one which did not stand and then the one which did.

This must now be considered the most entertaining Premier League match-up. Since Leicester's promotion in 2014 their games against Spurs have produced 76 goals, the most of any fixture in the division over that time.

To improve the party atmosphere even more, Rodgers was able to bring on right-back Ricardo Pereira for his first appearance of the season following an Achilles injury.

False dawn for Spurs?

Tottenham had appeared to turn a corner after a team meeting following their 4-2 loss at Manchester City a month ago.

Wins over Fulham, Preston and champions City came afterwards.

Conte missed that City win as he recovered in Italy and he probably wishes he was still at home after witnessing this capitulation up close.

First-choice keeper Hugo Lloris missed the first of many games here, with the club captain ruled out for at least six weeks with a knee injury.

Veteran Forster started in goal, only his second league game since joining Spurs in the summer.

It was all looking so good when Bentancur scored - although they had to wait two minutes to celebrate after a long VAR check for offside.

But that was one of just four shots on target all afternoon.

Harry Kane, their all-time top scorer, had to wait until the 90th minute for his only shot of the game. Son Heung-min, who scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture, only had one effort himself.

Pedro Porro, their new signing at right-back, had a disappointing debut as he struggled with Barnes' pace.

Bentancur added to an already long injury list when he was hurt in a collision with Mendy and needed oxygen - although he was able to walk off with help instead of needing the stretcher which had been sent on.

Player of the match

MaddisonJames Maddison

with an average of 7.89

Leicester City

  1. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    7.89

  2. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    7.73

  3. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    7.50

  4. Squad number24Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    7.47

  5. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    7.44

  6. Squad number26Player namePraet
    Average rating

    7.36

  7. Squad number21Player nameRicardo Pereira
    Average rating

    7.34

  8. Squad number15Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    7.16

  9. Squad number16Player nameKristiansen
    Average rating

    7.15

  10. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    7.14

  11. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    7.10

  12. Squad number37Player nameTetê
    Average rating

    7.00

  13. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    6.82

  14. Squad number3Player nameFaes
    Average rating

    6.80

  15. Squad number1Player nameWard
    Average rating

    6.50

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    4.75

  2. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    4.57

  3. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    4.09

  4. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    4.03

  5. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    3.98

  6. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    3.68

  7. Squad number23Player namePorro
    Average rating

    3.62

  8. Squad number20Player nameForster
    Average rating

    3.61

  9. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    3.55

  10. Squad number25Player nameTanganga
    Average rating

    3.33

  11. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    3.21

  12. Squad number29Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    3.12

  13. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    2.97

  14. Squad number16Player nameDanjuma
    Average rating

    2.85

  15. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    2.84

  16. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    2.63

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ward
  • 27Castagne
  • 15SouttarBooked at 74mins
  • 3FaesBooked at 12mins
  • 16Kristiansen
  • 24MendySubstituted forNdidiat 69'minutes
  • 22Dewsbury-HallBooked at 59mins
  • 37Cardoso Lemos MartinsSubstituted forPraetat 77'minutes
  • 10MaddisonBooked at 40minsSubstituted forRicardo Pereiraat 88'minutes
  • 7BarnesBooked at 66mins
  • 14IheanachoSubstituted forVardyat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Söyüncü
  • 9Vardy
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Daka
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 25Ndidi
  • 26Praet
  • 31Iversen
  • 33Thomas

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 20Forster
  • 25TangangaSubstituted forD Sánchezat 76'minutes
  • 15DierBooked at 55mins
  • 33Davies
  • 23PorroSubstituted forEmerson Royalat 75'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 30BentancurBooked at 4minsSubstituted forSarrat 65'minutes
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forRicharlisonat 75'minutes
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forDanjumaat 79'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-min
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 4Skipp
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 9Richarlison
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 16Danjuma
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 29Sarr
  • 34Lenglet
  • 40Austin
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
32,184

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 4, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 4, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  3. Post update

    Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

  6. Post update

    Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma with a cross.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Ricardo Pereira replaces James Maddison.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Son Heung-Min tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Harry Souttar (Leicester City).

  12. Post update

    Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).

  14. Post update

    Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 4, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Maddison.

  17. Post update

    Dennis Praet (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Arnaut Danjuma replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Dennis Praet replaces Tetê.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

494 comments

  • Comment posted by Liz, today at 17:00

    Conte had his gallbladder removed, but his team had a load of vertebrae removed because they're completely spineless.

    • Reply posted by Wormhole, today at 17:06

      Wormhole replied:
      🐤
      🏀
      ... And completely gutless!

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 17:06

    How can you beat Man City one week and then play such utter crap the next match. My team since the late 1950s. If not for one great goalscorer they would be in serious trouble now. Well done Leicester, you played with heart. Good luck to you.

    • Reply posted by Disgruntled, today at 17:11

      Disgruntled replied:
      As a Man City fan, it's just as annoying for me as everytime Spurs play us it's like their cup final!

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:01

    Spurs doing their upmost best to ensure that the race for the top four continues to be a four horse race, with Spurs not one of the four.

    • Reply posted by Chris Cornell, today at 17:05

      Chris Cornell replied:
      But apparently they are a "big 6" club.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 17:03

    BBC Gossip : Tottenham are admirers of Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, stay where you are mate.

    • Reply posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 17:13

      Nolberto Goaliola replied:
      He'll be up to Tyneside fast as his legs will carry him if he's got any sense.

  • Comment posted by ColintheKing, today at 17:00

    Dire Dier 🥴

    • Reply posted by MCK, today at 17:13

      MCK replied:
      He is a complete and utter liability. How he ever got international caps I will never know.

  • Comment posted by Chris Cornell, today at 17:04

    Forest fan in peace, wow that's a great result for Leicester.

    Congrats.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 17:29

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Result for anyone else in the top four race, too!

  • Comment posted by Cosmik Debris, today at 17:00

    Conte came back from illness far to early, he should have waited until his contract ran out. Horrible football and outclassed by a relegation quality side, utterly clueless. Please Antonio, just go.

    • Reply posted by iknoweverythinglol, today at 17:09

      iknoweverythinglol replied:
      It was awful, why no lenglet but tanganga who is terrible, is he getting paid to keep us out the top 4 , tactics what tactics

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 17:00

    Spurs scored the opening goal and that awoke the monster inside Leicester City and Leicester then proceeded to destroy Spurs. Spurs learnt the hard way that you should not make Leicester angry.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:03

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      At least Leicester don’t turn green and lose most of their clothes when they get angry.

  • Comment posted by Abubakar, today at 17:06

    1-0 win against Man City. 4-1 loss to Leicester City. It's the history of the Tottenham 😂

    • Reply posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 17:22

      Wombat_LCFC replied:
      Spurs defence from 20 years ago (apart from Graham Roberts) was always paper-thin.
      Looks like the 'good times' have returned for opposition forwards
      Spurs back line ran around like headless chickens all afternoon

  • Comment posted by Mark Morris, today at 17:18

    Where was the great ‘Kane’ today!? Nowhere, that’s where. No comparison to Jimmy Greaves this week!!

    • Reply posted by Adrian, today at 17:50

      Adrian replied:
      been a supporter for 60 years. Kane is over rated. Sorry but the adulation is completely misplaced.

  • Comment posted by Devil in the detail, today at 17:04

    Spuds, you can boil ‘em, fry ‘em, bake ‘em, chip ‘em, mash ‘em, and thrash ‘em…

    • Reply posted by FoxesFan, today at 18:24

      FoxesFan replied:
      Super, super Spuds... 🎵

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:00

    If only Spurs could play Man City every week………

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 18:33

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Spurs could be the one team who may actually be unhappy to see Man City demoted a few divisions.

  • Comment posted by stevemarjo, today at 17:04

    First, congratulations to Leicester but boy did Spurs make it so easy! A totally non existent defensive display from so called professional footballers. Ball watching all the time and letting players drift through, shocking lack of action. Come back Stellini!!!

  • Comment posted by Spurs1, today at 17:03

    Spurs Shockingly awful a poor bunch of players

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 17:02

    Tottenham have the longest bar in any football ground in the world though 😂

    • Reply posted by RockyBB, today at 17:06

      RockyBB replied:
      For drowning their sorrows

  • Comment posted by petfenn, today at 17:04

    We played like a relegation side today, no ideas at all ,we made Leicester look like a top 6 team , sorry but Conte has to go , he’s lost the plot

    • Reply posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 17:27

      Wombat_LCFC replied:
      If you think Leicester are relegation candidates (even before this result), then you don't know much about football

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 17:01

    ‘Spursy’🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 17:30

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Bottlingsham Flopspuds

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 17:06

    Strange team Leicester on the day they are capable in tonking anyone

    • Reply posted by Dirkster, today at 17:51

      Dirkster replied:
      Players returning from injury (finally) mixed with a few signings.

      Bingo it helps......