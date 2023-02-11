Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Nampalys Mendy's goal was his first since a Ligue 1 strike for Nice at Bastia in 2015

Leicester City came from behind to win for the second time in a row as they humbled a dreadful Tottenham.

Spurs, with boss Antonio Conte back in the dugout following a gallbladder removal, had an ideal start when Rodrigo Bentancur diverted home Victor Kristiansen's sliced finish.

But the resurgent Foxes netted twice in less than two and a half minutes to turn the game on its head.

First Nampalys Mendy scored only the second goal of his entire career when he crashed a first-time screamer into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Soon after, Wout Faes' tackle on Harry Kane on halfway ricocheted into the path of Kelechi Iheanacho, who squared for James Maddison to score.

Spurs defender Eric Dier stood off Iheanacho, who stroked a shot into the bottom corner for a Leicester third before the break.

Harvey Barnes had a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee for offside but Spurs failed to learn their lesson and the winger slotted in a fourth from James Maddison's pass 10 minutes later.

To cap off a truly rotten afternoon for Spurs, they lost goalscorer Bentancur to a knee injury suffered as he tackled Mendy after an hour.

The Foxes are now 13th, six points above the relegation zone, while Tottenham remain fifth, one point behind the top four.

The Foxes are flying again

The World Cup killed Leicester's momentum, with four wins out of five beforehand and four defeats in a row afterwards.

But added to a draw with Brighton and 4-2 win at Aston Villa, this win over Spurs shows that they have now recovered.

With Maddison well and truly back from injury, and several new signings, plus Iheanacho scoring for a third game in a row, Brendan Rodgers will be delighted.

It had looked set to be a bad afternoon when Kristensen diverted a corner into the path of Bentancur for the opener.

The Denmark Under-21 defender had a bright game, that one moment aside, clearing a ball off the line moments before that goal and popping up in both boxes with tackles and passes.

But then Mendy produced his unbelievable strike, his first in English football, as he ran onto Bentancur's clearance to leather a shot past Forster.

Faes had already been booked for tackling Kane so he may have taken a risk when he tackled the same player in the centre circle. But the loose ball flew about 30 yards to Iheanacho to set up Maddison for his second goal in two games.

Iheanacho put them in control before the break from Harry Souttar's ball - and they had chances in the second half before two clever Barnes finishes, one which did not stand and then the one which did.

This must now be considered the most entertaining Premier League match-up. Since Leicester's promotion in 2014 their games against Spurs have produced 76 goals, the most of any fixture in the division over that time.

To improve the party atmosphere even more, Rodgers was able to bring on right-back Ricardo Pereira for his first appearance of the season following an Achilles injury.

False dawn for Spurs?

Tottenham had appeared to turn a corner after a team meeting following their 4-2 loss at Manchester City a month ago.

Wins over Fulham, Preston and champions City came afterwards.

Conte missed that City win as he recovered in Italy and he probably wishes he was still at home after witnessing this capitulation up close.

First-choice keeper Hugo Lloris missed the first of many games here, with the club captain ruled out for at least six weeks with a knee injury.

Veteran Forster started in goal, only his second league game since joining Spurs in the summer.

It was all looking so good when Bentancur scored - although they had to wait two minutes to celebrate after a long VAR check for offside.

But that was one of just four shots on target all afternoon.

Harry Kane, their all-time top scorer, had to wait until the 90th minute for his only shot of the game. Son Heung-min, who scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture, only had one effort himself.

Pedro Porro, their new signing at right-back, had a disappointing debut as he struggled with Barnes' pace.

Bentancur added to an already long injury list when he was hurt in a collision with Mendy and needed oxygen - although he was able to walk off with help instead of needing the stretcher which had been sent on.

Player of the match Maddison James Maddison with an average of 7.89 Leicester Leicester City Leicester City

Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City Avg Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 7.89 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 7.73 Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 7.50 Squad number 24 Player name Mendy Average rating 7.47 Squad number 9 Player name Vardy Average rating 7.44 Squad number 26 Player name Praet Average rating 7.36 Squad number 21 Player name Ricardo Pereira Average rating 7.34 Squad number 15 Player name Souttar Average rating 7.16 Squad number 16 Player name Kristiansen Average rating 7.15 Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 7.14 Squad number 25 Player name Ndidi Average rating 7.10 Squad number 37 Player name Tetê Average rating 7.00 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 6.82 Squad number 3 Player name Faes Average rating 6.80 Squad number 1 Player name Ward Average rating 6.50 Tottenham Hotspur Avg Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-min Average rating 4.75 Squad number 30 Player name Bentancur Average rating 4.57 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 4.09 Squad number 21 Player name Kulusevski Average rating 4.03 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 3.98 Squad number 14 Player name Perisic Average rating 3.68 Squad number 23 Player name Porro Average rating 3.62 Squad number 20 Player name Forster Average rating 3.61 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 3.55 Squad number 25 Player name Tanganga Average rating 3.33 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 3.21 Squad number 29 Player name Sarr Average rating 3.12 Squad number 9 Player name Richarlison Average rating 2.97 Squad number 16 Player name Danjuma Average rating 2.85 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 2.84 Squad number 6 Player name D Sánchez Average rating 2.63

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leicester Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Ward 27 Castagne 15 Souttar 3 Faes 16 Kristiansen 24 Mendy 22 Dewsbury-Hall 37 Cardoso Lemos Martins 10 Maddison 7 Barnes 14 Iheanacho 1 Ward

27 Castagne

15 Souttar Booked at 74mins

3 Faes Booked at 12mins

16 Kristiansen

24 Mendy Substituted for Ndidi at 69' minutes

22 Dewsbury-Hall Booked at 59mins

37 Cardoso Lemos Martins Substituted for Praet at 77' minutes

10 Maddison Booked at 40mins Substituted for Ricardo Pereira at 88' minutes

7 Barnes Booked at 66mins

14 Iheanacho Substituted for Vardy at 77' minutes Substitutes 4 Söyüncü

9 Vardy

18 Amartey

20 Daka

21 Ricardo Pereira

25 Ndidi

26 Praet

31 Iversen

33 Thomas Tottenham Formation 3-4-2-1 20 Forster 25 Tanganga 15 Dier 33 Davies 23 Porro 5 Højbjerg 30 Bentancur 14 Perisic 21 Kulusevski 7 Son Heung-min 10 Kane 20 Forster

25 Tanganga Substituted for D Sánchez at 76' minutes

15 Dier Booked at 55mins

33 Davies

23 Porro Substituted for Emerson Royal at 75' minutes

5 Højbjerg

30 Bentancur Booked at 4mins Substituted for Sarr at 65' minutes

14 Perisic Substituted for Richarlison at 75' minutes

21 Kulusevski Substituted for Danjuma at 79' minutes

7 Son Heung-min

10 Kane Substitutes 4 Skipp

6 D Sánchez

9 Richarlison

12 Emerson Royal

16 Danjuma

27 Lucas Moura

29 Sarr

34 Lenglet

40 Austin Referee: Michael Salisbury Attendance: 32,184 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leicester City 4, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Leicester City 4, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Post update Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City). Post update Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Ricardo Pereira replaces James Maddison. Post update Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Son Heung-Min tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside. Post update Foul by Harry Souttar (Leicester City). Post update Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City). Post update Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. goal Goal! Goal! Leicester City 4, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Maddison. Post update Dennis Praet (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur). Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Arnaut Danjuma replaces Dejan Kulusevski. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Dennis Praet replaces Tetê. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward