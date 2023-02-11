Match ends, Leicester City 4, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Leicester City came from behind to win for the second time in a row as they humbled a dreadful Tottenham.
Spurs, with boss Antonio Conte back in the dugout following a gallbladder removal, had an ideal start when Rodrigo Bentancur diverted home Victor Kristiansen's sliced finish.
But the resurgent Foxes netted twice in less than two and a half minutes to turn the game on its head.
First Nampalys Mendy scored only the second goal of his entire career when he crashed a first-time screamer into the top corner from the edge of the box.
Soon after, Wout Faes' tackle on Harry Kane on halfway ricocheted into the path of Kelechi Iheanacho, who squared for James Maddison to score.
Spurs defender Eric Dier stood off Iheanacho, who stroked a shot into the bottom corner for a Leicester third before the break.
Harvey Barnes had a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee for offside but Spurs failed to learn their lesson and the winger slotted in a fourth from James Maddison's pass 10 minutes later.
To cap off a truly rotten afternoon for Spurs, they lost goalscorer Bentancur to a knee injury suffered as he tackled Mendy after an hour.
The Foxes are now 13th, six points above the relegation zone, while Tottenham remain fifth, one point behind the top four.
The Foxes are flying again
The World Cup killed Leicester's momentum, with four wins out of five beforehand and four defeats in a row afterwards.
But added to a draw with Brighton and 4-2 win at Aston Villa, this win over Spurs shows that they have now recovered.
With Maddison well and truly back from injury, and several new signings, plus Iheanacho scoring for a third game in a row, Brendan Rodgers will be delighted.
It had looked set to be a bad afternoon when Kristensen diverted a corner into the path of Bentancur for the opener.
The Denmark Under-21 defender had a bright game, that one moment aside, clearing a ball off the line moments before that goal and popping up in both boxes with tackles and passes.
But then Mendy produced his unbelievable strike, his first in English football, as he ran onto Bentancur's clearance to leather a shot past Forster.
Faes had already been booked for tackling Kane so he may have taken a risk when he tackled the same player in the centre circle. But the loose ball flew about 30 yards to Iheanacho to set up Maddison for his second goal in two games.
Iheanacho put them in control before the break from Harry Souttar's ball - and they had chances in the second half before two clever Barnes finishes, one which did not stand and then the one which did.
This must now be considered the most entertaining Premier League match-up. Since Leicester's promotion in 2014 their games against Spurs have produced 76 goals, the most of any fixture in the division over that time.
To improve the party atmosphere even more, Rodgers was able to bring on right-back Ricardo Pereira for his first appearance of the season following an Achilles injury.
False dawn for Spurs?
Tottenham had appeared to turn a corner after a team meeting following their 4-2 loss at Manchester City a month ago.
Wins over Fulham, Preston and champions City came afterwards.
Conte missed that City win as he recovered in Italy and he probably wishes he was still at home after witnessing this capitulation up close.
First-choice keeper Hugo Lloris missed the first of many games here, with the club captain ruled out for at least six weeks with a knee injury.
Veteran Forster started in goal, only his second league game since joining Spurs in the summer.
It was all looking so good when Bentancur scored - although they had to wait two minutes to celebrate after a long VAR check for offside.
But that was one of just four shots on target all afternoon.
Harry Kane, their all-time top scorer, had to wait until the 90th minute for his only shot of the game. Son Heung-min, who scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture, only had one effort himself.
Pedro Porro, their new signing at right-back, had a disappointing debut as he struggled with Barnes' pace.
Bentancur added to an already long injury list when he was hurt in a collision with Mendy and needed oxygen - although he was able to walk off with help instead of needing the stretcher which had been sent on.
Player of the match
MaddisonJames Maddison
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number24Player nameMendyAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number26Player namePraetAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number21Player nameRicardo PereiraAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number15Player nameSouttarAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number16Player nameKristiansenAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number37Player nameTetêAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number3Player nameFaesAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number1Player nameWardAverage rating
6.50
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-minAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
3.98
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
3.68
- Squad number23Player namePorroAverage rating
3.62
- Squad number20Player nameForsterAverage rating
3.61
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
3.55
- Squad number25Player nameTangangaAverage rating
3.33
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
3.21
- Squad number29Player nameSarrAverage rating
3.12
- Squad number9Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
2.97
- Squad number16Player nameDanjumaAverage rating
2.85
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
2.84
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
2.63
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ward
- 27Castagne
- 15SouttarBooked at 74mins
- 3FaesBooked at 12mins
- 16Kristiansen
- 24MendySubstituted forNdidiat 69'minutes
- 22Dewsbury-HallBooked at 59mins
- 37Cardoso Lemos MartinsSubstituted forPraetat 77'minutes
- 10MaddisonBooked at 40minsSubstituted forRicardo Pereiraat 88'minutes
- 7BarnesBooked at 66mins
- 14IheanachoSubstituted forVardyat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Söyüncü
- 9Vardy
- 18Amartey
- 20Daka
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 25Ndidi
- 26Praet
- 31Iversen
- 33Thomas
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 20Forster
- 25TangangaSubstituted forD Sánchezat 76'minutes
- 15DierBooked at 55mins
- 33Davies
- 23PorroSubstituted forEmerson Royalat 75'minutes
- 5Højbjerg
- 30BentancurBooked at 4minsSubstituted forSarrat 65'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forRicharlisonat 75'minutes
- 21KulusevskiSubstituted forDanjumaat 79'minutes
- 7Son Heung-min
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 4Skipp
- 6D Sánchez
- 9Richarlison
- 12Emerson Royal
- 16Danjuma
- 27Lucas Moura
- 29Sarr
- 34Lenglet
- 40Austin
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 32,184
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 4, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Post update
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
Post update
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Ricardo Pereira replaces James Maddison.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Son Heung-Min tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Harry Souttar (Leicester City).
Post update
Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).
Post update
Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 4, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Maddison.
Post update
Dennis Praet (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Arnaut Danjuma replaces Dejan Kulusevski.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Dennis Praet replaces Tetê.
