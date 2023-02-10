Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham's 36-year-old goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is expected to be absent for at least the next six weeks

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris is out after he injured knee ligaments during last week's win over Manchester City.

Defender Cristian Romero is suspended after being sent off in that match, while midfielder Yves Bissouma will undergo surgery on a fractured ankle.

Leicester City defender Ricardo Perreira has recovered from a ruptured Achilles and is available for the first time this season.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi returns after missing the win over Aston Villa.

Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers has suggested that this weekend will come too soon for Boubakary Soumare and Jonny Evans, who have been sidelined with respective thigh and calf issues.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leicester ended their long wait for a victory when they beat Aston Villa last week but they are not out of trouble yet. I think Southampton and Bournemouth will both go down but that still leaves one relegation place to be filled.

At the other end of the table, Tottenham are finally showing signs of consistency with three straight wins in all competitions.

Spurs will miss suspended defender Cristian Romero and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is injured - I might be wrong but I don't think that losing Lloris is a disaster for them, and they should carry on their good run.

Prediction: 1-2

Sutton's full predictions v FEET bassist Oli Shasha

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham's current four-match Premier League winning run against Leicester is their longest in this fixture.

Spurs have conceded first in their last two trips to the King Power Stadium but fought back to win both games.

This match-up has produced 71 goals since Leicester returned to the Premier League in 2014, the most of any fixture in the division over that time.

Leicester have kept just one clean sheet in 26 home games with Tottenham in all competitions, the exception being a 3-0 win at Filbert Street in September 1997.

Leicester City

Leicester City are unbeaten in three games in all competitions, winning two and drawing the other.

Their 4-2 victory at Aston Villa last weekend ended a run of one point from five league matches since the World Cup.

Each of Leicester's past four Premier League wins have come away from home.

The Foxes have dropped a league-high 19 points from winning positions this season.

James Maddison has scored six times and registered three assists from his last nine Premier League starts.

Tete is vying to become only the second Leicester player to score in his first two Premier League appearances, emulating Mark Robins in 1995.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are seeking to win three top-flight games in a row without conceding for the first time since their final three matches last season.

Spurs could also earn three successive away victories in all competitions for the first time since January 2021 under Jose Mourinho.

The Lillywhites are winless in each of their last six Premier League matches without Hugo Lloris, drawing three and losing three.

Harry Kane has scored 18 goals in 15 Premier League games against Leicester.

Kane's last goal outside of London came at Brighton in October, with his subsequent 11 all being scored in the capital.

Son Heung-min has scored five goals in his last two Premier League appearances against the Foxes.

