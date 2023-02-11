Close menu
ArsenalArsenal1BrentfordBrentford1

Arsenal 1-1 Brentford: Leandro Trossard scores but Gunners held

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leandro Trossard scores for Arsenal
Leandro Trossard joined Arsenal from Brighton in the January transfer window

Substitute Leandro Trossard scored his first goal for Arsenal but the Premier League leaders missed the chance to move eight points clear at the top as Ivan Toney earned resilient Brentford a deserved point.

After a goalless first half in which the Bees hit the woodwork through Toney, the Gunners took the lead when Trossard struck at the back post four minutes after coming off the bench.

But Brentford got the reward their excellent away performance at Emirates Stadium deserved when Toney nodded in Christian Norgaard's cross from close range.

There was a lengthy check by the video assistant referee for a possible offside in the build-up but the goal was eventually confirmed.

Arsenal raised the tempo in the closing stages - including seven minutes of added time - as they searched for a winner but Brentford completed an excellent defensive display by holding firm for a point.

Arsenal face Manchester City - six points behind before their game on Sunday afternoon against Aston Villa - in a top-of-the table showdown on 15 February.

Brentford, meanwhile, are eighth and just five points off fifth place.

Gunners title hopes dented by resilient Bees

Arsenal have been formidable at home this season, winning eight and drawing one of their nine games at the Emirates before the visit of Brentford.

They are one of two sides, along with Newcastle United, in the top flight who are unbeaten on their own turf - but that record was given a stern test against in-form Brentford, who had won four of their previous five league games.

Mikel Arteta's side had plenty of possession but found little joy in unlocking a disciplined Bees defence until their patience was rewarded when Trossard struck midway through the second half.

The Belgium forward has looked a fine addition since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion for £27m last month and he was close to adding a second soon after with a shot from distance.

But a one-goal lead rarely looked like it would be enough against a Brentford side who had been sharp in attack, and so it proved when Toney equalised.

The draw for Arsenal follows successive defeats in the league and FA Cup to Everton and Manchester City respectively.

How they respond to this relative stumble - not least in Wednesday's home game against City - will be key in determining whether they can win a first Premier League title since 2003-04.

In-form Bees eyeing Europe

After finishing a commendable 13th in their first Premier League season last term, Brentford are having another fine campaign and are pushing for a European place.

Thomas Franks' side had not conceded a goal in their three league games before the trip to Arsenal and it was clear to see at Emirates why they are such a difficult side to break down.

They kept their shape despite Arsenal enjoying the majority of possession and responded brilliantly to the Gunners taking the lead to become one of only two sides this season to take anything from the Emirates.

Toney's goal was his 15th of the season - only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored more - and with the Bees having an excellent defence allied to his threat, there is every chance they can secure European football next season.

Player of the match

ToneyIvan Toney

with an average of 7.05

Arsenal

  1. Squad number19Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    6.94

  2. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    6.72

  3. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    6.57

  4. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    6.20

  5. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    6.19

  6. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    6.18

  7. Squad number12Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    6.17

  8. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    6.16

  9. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    6.10

  10. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.08

  11. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    6.06

  12. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    6.06

  13. Squad number21Player nameFábio Vieira
    Average rating

    4.86

Brentford

  1. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    7.05

  2. Squad number9Player nameSchade
    Average rating

    7.03

  3. Squad number10Player nameDasilva
    Average rating

    6.90

  4. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    6.80

  5. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    6.65

  6. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    6.61

  7. Squad number16Player nameMee
    Average rating

    6.59

  8. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    6.50

  9. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    6.43

  10. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    6.38

  11. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    6.35

  12. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    6.34

  13. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    6.30

  14. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    6.23

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4White
  • 12Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35Zinchenko
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 5Partey
  • 34XhakaSubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 81'minutes
  • 7Saka
  • 14Nketiah
  • 11MartinelliSubstituted forTrossardat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 15Kiwior
  • 16Holding
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 19Trossard
  • 20Jorginho
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 30Turner
  • 85Cozier-Duberry

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Raya
  • 20Ajer
  • 5Pinnock
  • 16Mee
  • 30Roerslev
  • 27JaneltSubstituted forDasilvaat 71'minutes
  • 6NørgaardBooked at 90mins
  • 8Jensen
  • 3Henry
  • 19MbeumoSubstituted forWissaat 71'minutes
  • 17ToneySubstituted forSchadeat 90+7'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Hickey
  • 9Schade
  • 10Dasilva
  • 11Wissa
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 23Lewis-Potter
  • 24Damsgaard
  • 26Baptiste
  • 34Cox
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
60,254

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home23
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 1, Brentford 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Brentford 1.

  3. Booking

    Kevin Schade (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Schade (Brentford).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Kevin Schade replaces Ivan Toney because of an injury.

  7. Booking

    Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Thomas Partey.

  12. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  13. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ben White (Arsenal).

  15. Post update

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Trossard (Arsenal).

  19. Post update

    Yoane Wissa (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Comments

Join the conversation

504 comments

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 17:06

    Well done Brentford
    You’ve made it to a 10 game unbeaten run!

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 18:37

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Frank is the best manager in the entire country.

  • Comment posted by CJ, today at 17:06

    What a season Brentford are having.

    • Reply posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 17:13

      We are just checking this comment replied:
      Yeah! Diving, manufacturing penalties, getting dodgy VAR decisions. What a team !!!

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 17:06

    I think we have to accept that 4 points out of 6 against a decent Brentford side isn’t a bad haul.

    On to the next one, the small matter of Man City.

    • Reply posted by ted77, today at 17:12

      ted77 replied:
      1 from 6 against Everton and Brentford is less impressive lol

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 17:05

    Brentford are a fine team, yes these can be considered as points dropped by Arsenal in the race for the title, but Arsenal shouldn’t feel too down.

    • Reply posted by adam, today at 17:10

      adam replied:
      Arsenal aren’t that good a side. Their game is basically running, energy and youthful exuberance. This is the same team who were rubbish lash years and all they’ve done is added 2 city bench players. They’ve done well to get this far by being able to play the same xi every week whilst all other top sides are miles off it. Was always going to be difficult to sustain it

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 17:15

    Proves once again that there you rarely get easy games in the Premier League, as you can’t take anything for granted. Brentford were 9 games unbeaten before today and hadn’t conceded a goal in 6 hours of football, so were never going to simply rollover.
    The predictable ‘bottle’ comments say nothing new and just betray an ignorance of the reality of top flight football.

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 17:37

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by SROBBY, today at 17:09

    Poor performance from Arsenal. City will more than likely beat Villa then, unless Arsenal find some form desperately needed, will go top. But any team would be happy with a 6 point gap at this stage, but Arsenal are beginning to struggle. Need Jesus back before it’s too late.

    • Reply posted by stonemike, today at 17:22

      stonemike replied:
      And his ten disciples for good measure.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 17:12

    Brentford are absolute quality! Fans to the players to the Manager a decent lot!

    • Reply posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 17:15

      We are just checking this comment replied:
      If you call the 'Dark Arts 'quality'?

  • Comment posted by Marets 11, today at 17:09

    We lost to Man City, Everton. Then dropped 2 points against Brentford.
    Next Man City. Must win match.
    Our defending looks shaky. Lucky, Brentford didn't their chances.
    We should have signed a striker in transfer window.

    • Reply posted by ENislam9, today at 17:10

      ENislam9 replied:
      You mean Man Utd

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 17:05

    Wednesday absolutely huge now. Can't say I'm confident but you have to best the best to be the best

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 17:27

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Ya know what. If (big if) we beat city these 2 weeks are forgotten. Lose and ...well let's not go there. We seem to be a team who feed on confidence and right now it's a little low. One big confidence boosting win could put us on the right track again. Nervy times though. Still only 2 teams who's title bid is their own hands and we are one of them. I'll still take that!!!

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 17:09

    Before the groans and moans start don’t forget Brentford won away at the Etiad not that long ago.

    • Reply posted by Disgruntled, today at 17:49

      Disgruntled replied:
      Yes, just before the World Cup. I think the City player were complacent that day but they were 2 sucker punch goals (as per usual against City).

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 17:19

    And this head injury rule...it's also a farce. It just encourages professional cheating & time wasting. It's ruining football. Players just go down holding their heads. Ref stops the game. Play is disrupted & time wasted. Then fallen player is miraculously fine...but the pace & rhythm of the play is disrupted. Which is the defending teams objective obviously.

    • Reply posted by Don-one, today at 17:29

      Don-one replied:
      Exactly my sentiments.

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 17:26

    We’re six point clear & play our nearest rivals at home on Wednesday. Brentford are a good team & beat City at their ground! It’s all to play for! This is why we love football.

    • Reply posted by roger, today at 17:30

      roger replied:
      You're having a laugh

  • Comment posted by The Stevie G, today at 17:09

    Arsenal won the league many times in January...sad reality

    • Reply posted by Youll Never Whinge Alone, today at 17:14

      Youll Never Whinge Alone replied:
      Hopefully you’ve put the mockers on it. Spoke too soon.
      Your team how many points are you away from the relegation zone? Big Sam is available. Bants FC

  • Comment posted by Octopus, today at 17:19

    Arsenal fan here!

    For some reason, this draw feels like a loss. We failed to take advantage of the home and early fixture on City.

    This means we have to win our Wednesday game at all cost. If not, we need to forget about the league.

    • Reply posted by Darth Flowers, today at 17:22

      Darth Flowers replied:
      A win would be magnificent but a draw wouldn’t really be a bad result.

  • Comment posted by MadGooner, today at 17:12

    Nketia is not good enough to be our prime striker, he spends too much time trying to create the passes into the box, even getting in teamates way, rather than getting into goalpoaching receive mode.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 17:39

      Cole replied:
      Prob why Jesus is the main, and coming back from injury soon?

  • Comment posted by Arsenal4ever, today at 17:15

    A solid point against a good Brentford side.

    I am sure the “boo boys” will be out in force but we are 6 points clear and leading the way!!!

    • Reply posted by stonemike, today at 17:34

      stonemike replied:
      Repeat your second sentence at approximately 22.00 hours next Wednesday.

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 17:06

    Big wobble! Hope they steer out of it. It would be nice to see them win the title. Nothing against City, just think it would make a nice change.

    • Reply posted by Steve , today at 17:25

      Steve replied:
      hhmmm, a team that has been caught sports washing or a team with heritage trying to do it without cheating.

  • Comment posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 17:11

    Not a fan of either team., but if we are to have VAR then it needs to get decisions right. When the penultimate ball is headed forward for the Brentford goal, Toney is clearly offside. They showed it on ESPN and talked about it. VAR checked the initial cross, but obviously not the later ball forward. VAR is worse than useless and has been all season. It's ruining football and may decide the title.

    • Reply posted by U20973842, today at 17:25

      U20973842 replied:
      So you watched it on tv then and didn't actually go to the match, another fanboy