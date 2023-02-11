Close menu
League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00SalfordSalford City
Venue: Prenton Park, England

Tranmere Rovers v Salford City

League Two

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Hewelt
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 5Davies
  • 14Turnbull
  • 3Bristow
  • 7Morris
  • 4O'Connor
  • 24Hendry
  • 11Hawkes
  • 26Saunders
  • 10Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 6Merrie
  • 13Murphy
  • 18Jameson
  • 19Chalmers
  • 25Mumbongo
  • 27Burton
  • 33Turner-Cooke

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Cairns
  • 38McLoughlin
  • 42Vassell
  • 26Leak
  • 3Touray
  • 6Watt
  • 7Watson
  • 20Barry
  • 16Galbraith
  • 18McAleny
  • 27Morton

Substitutes

  • 4Lowe
  • 8Lund
  • 9Hendry
  • 10Bailey
  • 13Bellagambi
  • 17Smith
  • 24Bolton
Referee:
Declan Bourne

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient30196539172263
2Stevenage27168339182156
3Carlisle29149648282051
4Northampton28148642281450
5Salford29146940291148
6Mansfield2812794137443
7Stockport281261039271242
8Swindon2811983730742
9Bradford2711973226642
10Barrow29125123438-441
11Doncaster28124123340-740
12Sutton United29117112835-740
13Wimbledon2810993029139
14Walsall2610883023738
15Tranmere29108113128338
16Grimsby2596102932-333
17Colchester3087153038-831
18Crewe27710102134-1331
19Newport2778122631-529
20Harrogate2776143341-827
21Crawley2667132942-1325
22Hartlepool2967162952-2325
23Gillingham2759131531-1624
24Rochdale2955192344-2120
View full League Two table

