League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Venue: The Suit Direct Stadium, England

Hartlepool United v Sutton United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 41Stolarczyk
  • 37Dodds
  • 16Dolan
  • 15Pruti
  • 2Sterry
  • 8Featherstone
  • 38Finney
  • 3Ferguson
  • 40Kemp
  • 9Umerah
  • 36Jennings

Substitutes

  • 1Killip
  • 5Murray
  • 12Grey
  • 20Sylla
  • 35Foran
  • 42Trusty
  • 44Kiernan

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rose
  • 7Boldewijn
  • 22Kizzi
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 3Hart
  • 16Ajiboye
  • 15Eastmond
  • 8Smith
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 9Bugiel
  • 33Angol

Substitutes

  • 4Rowe
  • 10Beautyman
  • 13House
  • 21Gambin
  • 25Wilson
  • 27Kouassi
  • 35Dennis
Referee:
Andy Haines

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient30196539172263
2Stevenage27168339182156
3Carlisle29149648282051
4Northampton28148642281450
5Salford29146940291148
6Mansfield2812794137443
7Stockport281261039271242
8Swindon2811983730742
9Bradford2711973226642
10Barrow29125123438-441
11Doncaster28124123340-740
12Sutton United29117112835-740
13Wimbledon2810993029139
14Walsall2610883023738
15Tranmere29108113128338
16Grimsby2596102932-333
17Colchester3087153038-831
18Crewe27710102134-1331
19Newport2778122631-529
20Harrogate2776143341-827
21Crawley2667132942-1325
22Hartlepool2967162952-2325
23Gillingham2759131531-1624
24Rochdale2955192344-2120
View full League Two table

