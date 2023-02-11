Close menu
League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00ColchesterColchester United
Venue: Blundell Park, England

Grimsby Town v Colchester United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Crocombe
  • 2Efete
  • 6Waterfall
  • 31Maher
  • 7Emmanuel
  • 15Clifton
  • 16Hunt
  • 17Morris
  • 22Amos
  • 10McAtee
  • 9Lloyd

Substitutes

  • 3Driscoll-Glennon
  • 8Holohan
  • 14Wearne
  • 18O'Neill
  • 19Dickson-Peters
  • 20Orsi
  • 26Smith

Colchester

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13O'Hara
  • 4Chambers
  • 15Kelleher
  • 29Hall
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 8Skuse
  • 17Ashley
  • 23Wood
  • 20Jay
  • 25Hopper
  • 24Akinde

Substitutes

  • 1Hornby
  • 2Greenidge
  • 9Appiah
  • 14Chilvers
  • 16Read
  • 19Newby
  • 34Tovide
Referee:
David Rock

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient30196539172263
2Stevenage27168339182156
3Carlisle29149648282051
4Northampton28148642281450
5Salford29146940291148
6Mansfield2812794137443
7Stockport281261039271242
8Swindon2811983730742
9Bradford2711973226642
10Barrow29125123438-441
11Doncaster28124123340-740
12Sutton United29117112835-740
13Wimbledon2810993029139
14Walsall2610883023738
15Tranmere29108113128338
16Grimsby2596102932-333
17Colchester3087153038-831
18Crewe27710102134-1331
19Newport2778122631-529
20Harrogate2776143341-827
21Crawley2667132942-1325
22Hartlepool2967162952-2325
23Gillingham2759131531-1624
24Rochdale2955192344-2120
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC