League Two
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium, England

AFC Wimbledon v Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Wimbledon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tzanev
  • 2Gunter
  • 30Kalambayi
  • 15Pearce
  • 3Brown
  • 4Woodyard
  • 18Little
  • 11Chislett
  • 8Pell
  • 10Jaiyesimi
  • 9Davison

Substitutes

  • 6Marsh
  • 7Janneh
  • 12Al-Hamadi
  • 13Broome
  • 16Pierre
  • 19McAteer
  • 26Currie

Carlisle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Holy
  • 2Senior
  • 5Feeney
  • 6Huntington
  • 22Mellish
  • 3Armer
  • 4Moxon
  • 8Guy
  • 7Gibson
  • 14Dennis
  • 41Garner

Substitutes

  • 10Patrick
  • 17Whelan
  • 28Devitt
  • 30Kelly
  • 33Robinson
  • 35McCalmont
  • 36Gordon
Referee:
Darren Handley

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient30196539172263
2Stevenage27168339182156
3Carlisle29149648282051
4Northampton28148642281450
5Salford29146940291148
6Mansfield2812794137443
7Stockport281261039271242
8Swindon2811983730742
9Bradford2711973226642
10Barrow29125123438-441
11Doncaster28124123340-740
12Sutton United29117112835-740
13Wimbledon2810993029139
14Walsall2610883023738
15Tranmere29108113128338
16Grimsby2596102932-333
17Colchester3087153038-831
18Crewe27710102134-1331
19Newport2778122631-529
20Harrogate2776143341-827
21Crawley2667132942-1325
22Hartlepool2967162952-2325
23Gillingham2759131531-1624
24Rochdale2955192344-2120
View full League Two table

Top Stories

