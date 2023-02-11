AFC Wimbledon v Carlisle United

WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Line-ups
Wimbledon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tzanev
- 2Gunter
- 30Kalambayi
- 15Pearce
- 3Brown
- 4Woodyard
- 18Little
- 11Chislett
- 8Pell
- 10Jaiyesimi
- 9Davison
Substitutes
- 6Marsh
- 7Janneh
- 12Al-Hamadi
- 13Broome
- 16Pierre
- 19McAteer
- 26Currie
Carlisle
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Holy
- 2Senior
- 5Feeney
- 6Huntington
- 22Mellish
- 3Armer
- 4Moxon
- 8Guy
- 7Gibson
- 14Dennis
- 41Garner
Substitutes
- 10Patrick
- 17Whelan
- 28Devitt
- 30Kelly
- 33Robinson
- 35McCalmont
- 36Gordon
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
