League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town15:00GillinghamGillingham
Venue: One Call Stadium, England

Mansfield Town v Gillingham

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Flinders
  • 6Harbottle
  • 24Kilgour
  • 14Perch
  • 4Hewitt
  • 10Maris
  • 8O Clarke
  • 16Quinn
  • 17Wallace
  • 7Akins
  • 40Keillor-Dunn

Substitutes

  • 1Pym
  • 9Bowery
  • 11Johnson
  • 15Law
  • 26Swan
  • 35O'Toole
  • 44Boateng

Gillingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Morris
  • 14McKenzie
  • 23Masterson
  • 5Ehmer
  • 3Tutonda
  • 7MacDonald
  • 38Dieng
  • 6Williams
  • 16Jefferies
  • 28Hawkins
  • 20Nichols

Substitutes

  • 2Alexander
  • 4Wright
  • 25Turner
  • 35Abrahams
  • 44O'Brien
  • 49Lapslie
Referee:
Thomas Kirk

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient30196539172263
2Stevenage27168339182156
3Carlisle29149648282051
4Northampton28148642281450
5Salford29146940291148
6Mansfield2812794137443
7Stockport281261039271242
8Swindon2811983730742
9Bradford2711973226642
10Barrow29125123438-441
11Doncaster28124123340-740
12Sutton United29117112835-740
13Wimbledon2810993029139
14Walsall2610883023738
15Tranmere29108113128338
16Grimsby2596102932-333
17Colchester3087153038-831
18Crewe27710102134-1331
19Newport2778122631-529
20Harrogate2776143341-827
21Crawley2667132942-1325
22Hartlepool2967162952-2325
23Gillingham2759131531-1624
24Rochdale2955192344-2120
