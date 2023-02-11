Peterborough United v Bolton Wanderers

PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Line-ups
Peterborough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Norris
- 12Thompson
- 6Kent
- 4Edwards
- 3Butler
- 22Kyprianou
- 8Taylor
- 23Ward
- 11Poku
- 10Mason-Clark
- 9Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 5Knight
- 15Ogbeta
- 16Burrows
- 17Jones
- 24Thompson
- 28Blackmore
- 39Tshimanga
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 19Trafford
- 18Toal
- 5Almeida Santos
- 28Mbete
- 2Jones
- 16Morley
- 22Dempsey
- 3John
- 20Lee
- 10Charles
- 17Shoretire
Substitutes
- 8Sheehan
- 12Dixon
- 23Isgrove
- 27Williams
- 29Adeboyejo
- 35Jerome
- 38Khumbeni
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
Match report will appear here.