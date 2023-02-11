Milton Keynes Dons v Oxford United

MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
Line-ups
MK Dons
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Cumming
- 2Watson
- 4Tucker
- 33Jules
- 21Harvie
- 6McEachran
- 42Maghoma
- 12Leko
- 28Devoy
- 24Kaikai
- 10Eisa
Substitutes
- 9Grigg
- 14Johnson
- 16Grant
- 20Burns
- 22Lawrence
- 23Ravizzoli
- 29Dean
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Eastwood
- 33Anderson
- 2Long
- 16Brown
- 3Fleming
- 14Bate
- 8Brannagan
- 22Joseph
- 20Konate
- 23Murphy
- 19Smith
Substitutes
- 4Findlay
- 10Baldock
- 17Henry
- 18McGuane
- 21McGinty
- 27Goodrham
- 30Wildschut
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
Match report will appear here.