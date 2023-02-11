Close menu
League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
Venue: Stadium mk, England

Milton Keynes Dons v Oxford United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Watson
  • 4Tucker
  • 33Jules
  • 21Harvie
  • 6McEachran
  • 42Maghoma
  • 12Leko
  • 28Devoy
  • 24Kaikai
  • 10Eisa

Substitutes

  • 9Grigg
  • 14Johnson
  • 16Grant
  • 20Burns
  • 22Lawrence
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 29Dean

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Eastwood
  • 33Anderson
  • 2Long
  • 16Brown
  • 3Fleming
  • 14Bate
  • 8Brannagan
  • 22Joseph
  • 20Konate
  • 23Murphy
  • 19Smith

Substitutes

  • 4Findlay
  • 10Baldock
  • 17Henry
  • 18McGuane
  • 21McGinty
  • 27Goodrham
  • 30Wildschut
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed28187348183061
2Plymouth29187451302161
3Ipswich291510454292555
4Derby28158545212453
5Bolton30158738231553
6Barnsley27145836261047
7Peterborough271421145321344
8Wycombe281351038271144
9Shrewsbury29135113631544
10Portsmouth2791173533238
11Exeter29108114241138
12Charlton2891094339437
13Bristol Rovers29107124352-937
14Port Vale29107122940-1137
15Oxford Utd3098133436-235
16Lincoln City2771372730-334
17Fleetwood28611113133-229
18Cheltenham2885152335-1229
19MK Dons2984172740-1328
20Burton2877143756-1928
21Morecambe2869133145-1427
22Accrington2768132545-2026
23Cambridge2875162447-2326
24Forest Green3056192457-3321
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC