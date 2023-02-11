Lincoln City v Bristol Rovers

Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Line-ups
Lincoln City
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Rushworth
- 5Jackson
- 4Montsma
- 15O'Connor
- 2Poole
- 10Bishop
- 12Erhahon
- 24Roughan
- 11Shodipo
- 18House
- 27Diamond
Substitutes
- 3Boyes
- 7Vernam
- 9Plange
- 19Mândroiu
- 21Sørensen
- 22Eyoma
- 29Wright
Bristol Rovers
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 35Balcombe
- 28Gibbons
- 2Connolly
- 5Quansah
- 8Ward
- 23McCormick
- 21Evans
- 3Gordon
- 10Collins
- 40Coburn
- 18Loft
Substitutes
- 1Belshaw
- 7Sinclair
- 9Marquis
- 11MacDonald
- 19Anderson
- 22Bogarde
- 30Hoole
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
