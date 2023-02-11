Close menu
League One
Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Venue: LNER Stadium, England

Lincoln City v Bristol Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Lincoln City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Rushworth
  • 5Jackson
  • 4Montsma
  • 15O'Connor
  • 2Poole
  • 10Bishop
  • 12Erhahon
  • 24Roughan
  • 11Shodipo
  • 18House
  • 27Diamond

Substitutes

  • 3Boyes
  • 7Vernam
  • 9Plange
  • 19Mândroiu
  • 21Sørensen
  • 22Eyoma
  • 29Wright

Bristol Rovers

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 35Balcombe
  • 28Gibbons
  • 2Connolly
  • 5Quansah
  • 8Ward
  • 23McCormick
  • 21Evans
  • 3Gordon
  • 10Collins
  • 40Coburn
  • 18Loft

Substitutes

  • 1Belshaw
  • 7Sinclair
  • 9Marquis
  • 11MacDonald
  • 19Anderson
  • 22Bogarde
  • 30Hoole
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed28187348183061
2Plymouth29187451302161
3Ipswich291510454292555
4Derby28158545212453
5Bolton30158738231553
6Barnsley27145836261047
7Peterborough271421145321344
8Wycombe281351038271144
9Shrewsbury29135113631544
10Portsmouth2791173533238
11Exeter29108114241138
12Charlton2891094339437
13Bristol Rovers29107124352-937
14Port Vale29107122940-1137
15Oxford Utd3098133436-235
16Lincoln City2771372730-334
17Fleetwood28611113133-229
18Cheltenham2885152335-1229
19MK Dons2984172740-1328
20Burton2877143756-1928
21Morecambe2869133145-1427
22Accrington2768132545-2026
23Cambridge2875162447-2326
24Forest Green3056192457-3321
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC