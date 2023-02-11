Close menu
League One
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
Venue: Home Park, England

Plymouth Argyle v Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Burton
  • 21Lonwijk
  • 5Wilson
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 8Edwards
  • 20Randell
  • 7Butcher
  • 14Miller
  • 26Wright
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 2Bolton
  • 10Mayor
  • 17Mumba
  • 18Azaz
  • 23Waine
  • 28Matete
  • 32Parkes

Portsmouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Oluwayemi
  • 28Bernard
  • 20Raggett
  • 34Towler
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 8Tunnicliffe
  • 7Pack
  • 16Morrell
  • 15Dale
  • 9Bishop
  • 24Jacobs

Substitutes

  • 3Hume
  • 10Pigott
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 19Scarlett
  • 23Thompson
  • 29Lane
  • 33Steward
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed28187348183061
2Plymouth29187451302161
3Ipswich291510454292555
4Derby28158545212453
5Bolton30158738231553
6Barnsley27145836261047
7Peterborough271421145321344
8Wycombe281351038271144
9Shrewsbury29135113631544
10Portsmouth2791173533238
11Exeter29108114241138
12Charlton2891094339437
13Bristol Rovers29107124352-937
14Port Vale29107122940-1137
15Oxford Utd3098133436-235
16Lincoln City2771372730-334
17Fleetwood28611113133-229
18Cheltenham2885152335-1229
19MK Dons2984172740-1328
20Burton2877143756-1928
21Morecambe2869133145-1427
22Accrington2768132545-2026
23Cambridge2875162447-2326
24Forest Green3056192457-3321
View full League One table

