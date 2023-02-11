Close menu
Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool15:00RotherhamRotherham United
Venue: Bloomfield Road, England

Blackpool v Rotherham United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Maxwell
  • 24Lyons
  • 2Connolly
  • 34Thorniley
  • 3Husband
  • 22Hamilton
  • 11Bowler
  • 46Trybull
  • 12Dougall
  • 16Carey
  • 9Yates

Substitutes

  • 4Gabriel
  • 23Thompson
  • 25Rogers
  • 26Poveda-Ocampo
  • 28Patino
  • 32Grimshaw
  • 36Apter

Rotherham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Johansson
  • 3Bramall
  • 20Hall
  • 24Humphreys
  • 21Peltier
  • 22Odoffin
  • 4Coventry
  • 18Rathbone
  • 11Ogbene
  • 10Hugill
  • 7Fosu-Henry

Substitutes

  • 2Harding
  • 9Eaves
  • 14Washington
  • 17Ferguson
  • 28Wright
  • 31Vickers
  • 40Quina
Referee:
Josh Smith

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough301461047351248
4Luton2913973729848
5Watford3012993633345
6West Brom30128103932744
7Blackburn29142133135-444
8Millwall2812793428643
9Sunderland2911994233942
10Norwich29126114034642
11Preston29117112733-640
12Hull30117123744-740
13Swansea29109104342139
14QPR30109113238-639
15Coventry29108113132-138
16Birmingham30108123638-238
17Reading29115133344-1138
18Bristol City2999113939036
19Stoke2996143338-533
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff3078152133-1229
22Huddersfield2977152838-1028
23Blackpool2969143045-1527
24Wigan2968152749-2226
View full Championship table

