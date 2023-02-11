Blackpool v Rotherham United

Line-ups
Blackpool
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Maxwell
- 24Lyons
- 2Connolly
- 34Thorniley
- 3Husband
- 22Hamilton
- 11Bowler
- 46Trybull
- 12Dougall
- 16Carey
- 9Yates
Substitutes
- 4Gabriel
- 23Thompson
- 25Rogers
- 26Poveda-Ocampo
- 28Patino
- 32Grimshaw
- 36Apter
Rotherham
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Johansson
- 3Bramall
- 20Hall
- 24Humphreys
- 21Peltier
- 22Odoffin
- 4Coventry
- 18Rathbone
- 11Ogbene
- 10Hugill
- 7Fosu-Henry
Substitutes
- 2Harding
- 9Eaves
- 14Washington
- 17Ferguson
- 28Wright
- 31Vickers
- 40Quina
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match report will appear here.