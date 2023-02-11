Close menu
Championship
Bristol CityBristol City15:00NorwichNorwich City
Venue: Ashton Gate, England

Bristol City v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12O'Leary
  • 19Tanner
  • 5Atkinson
  • 26Vyner
  • 16Pring
  • 8Williams
  • 6James
  • 17Sykes
  • 7Scott
  • 20Bell
  • 21Wells

Substitutes

  • 3Dasilva
  • 9Cornick
  • 10King
  • 11Mehmeti
  • 14Weimann
  • 22Kalas
  • 23Haikin

Norwich

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 28Gunn
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 5Hanley
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 10Dowell
  • 23McLean
  • 26Núñez
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 24Sargent
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 1Krul
  • 6Gibson
  • 11Idah
  • 15McCallum
  • 19Sørensen
  • 25Hernández
  • 46Gibbs
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough301461047351248
4Luton2913973729848
5Watford3012993633345
6West Brom30128103932744
7Blackburn29142133135-444
8Millwall2812793428643
9Sunderland2911994233942
10Norwich29126114034642
11Preston29117112733-640
12Hull30117123744-740
13Swansea29109104342139
14QPR30109113238-639
15Coventry29108113132-138
16Birmingham30108123638-238
17Reading29115133344-1138
18Bristol City2999113939036
19Stoke2996143338-533
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff3078152133-1229
22Huddersfield2977152838-1028
23Blackpool2969143045-1527
24Wigan2968152749-2226
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport