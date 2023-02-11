Sheffield United v Swansea City

Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Foderingham
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 12Egan
- 19Robinson
- 20Bogle
- 8Berge
- 16Norwood
- 28McAtee
- 13Lowe
- 29Ndiaye
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 4Fleck
- 6Basham
- 9McBurnie
- 17Coulibaly
- 23Osborn
- 26Clark
Swansea
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fisher
- 26Naughton
- 5Cabango
- 23Wood
- 3Manning
- 8Grimes
- 4Fulton
- 31Cooper
- 10Ntcham
- 20Cullen
- 17Piroe
Substitutes
- 6Darling
- 7Allen
- 18Cundle
- 19Whittaker
- 25Webb
- 28Walsh
- 29Sorinola
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match report will appear here.