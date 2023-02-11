Close menu
Championship
CardiffCardiff City15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Wales

Cardiff City v Middlesbrough

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Allsop
  • 2Romeo
  • 23Kipré
  • 5McGuinness
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 10Ojo
  • 19Sawyers
  • 8Ralls
  • 25Philogene
  • 48Kaba
  • 47Robinson

Substitutes

  • 6Wintle
  • 9Etete
  • 21Alnwick
  • 26Simpson
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 38Ng
  • 39Davies

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Steffen
  • 14Smith
  • 17McNair
  • 26Lenihan
  • 3Giles
  • 16Howson
  • 30Hackney
  • 21Forss
  • 29Akpom
  • 8McGree
  • 10Archer

Substitutes

  • 2Jones
  • 4Mowatt
  • 6Fry
  • 7Barlaser
  • 23Roberts
  • 25Crooks
  • 27Bola
Referee:
John Busby

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough301461047351248
4Luton2913973729848
5Watford3012993633345
6West Brom30128103932744
7Blackburn29142133135-444
8Millwall2812793428643
9Sunderland2911994233942
10Norwich29126114034642
11Preston29117112733-640
12Hull30117123744-740
13Swansea29109104342139
14QPR30109113238-639
15Coventry29108113132-138
16Birmingham30108123638-238
17Reading29115133344-1138
18Bristol City2999113939036
19Stoke2996143338-533
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff3078152133-1229
22Huddersfield2977152838-1028
23Blackpool2969143045-1527
24Wigan2968152749-2226
View full Championship table

