Championship
WatfordWatford15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Venue: Vicarage Road, England

Watford v Blackburn Rovers

Championship

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Bachmann
  • 3M Gaspar
  • 22Porteous
  • 44Hoedt
  • 14Kamara
  • 11Koné
  • 4Choudhury
  • 37Martins
  • 23Sarr
  • 21Araújo
  • 10João Pedro

Substitutes

  • 6Louza
  • 7Davis
  • 8Cleverley
  • 12Sema
  • 26Hamer
  • 27Kabasele
  • 34Assombalonga

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Pears
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 17Carter
  • 16Wharton
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 6Morton
  • 14Thomas
  • 23Dack
  • 22Brereton
  • 10Dolan

Substitutes

  • 2Brittain
  • 8Szmodics
  • 9Gallagher
  • 19Hedges
  • 21Buckley
  • 33Phillips
  • 34Hilton
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough301461047351248
4Luton2913973729848
5Watford3012993633345
6West Brom30128103932744
7Blackburn29142133135-444
8Millwall2812793428643
9Sunderland2911994233942
10Norwich29126114034642
11Preston29117112733-640
12Hull30117123744-740
13Swansea29109104342139
14QPR30109113238-639
15Coventry29108113132-138
16Birmingham30108123638-238
17Reading29115133344-1138
18Bristol City2999113939036
19Stoke2996143338-533
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff3078152133-1229
22Huddersfield2977152838-1028
23Blackpool2969143045-1527
24Wigan2968152749-2226
View full Championship table

