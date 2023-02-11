Close menu
Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00MillwallMillwall
Venue: Loftus Road, England

Queens Park Rangers v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 4Dickie
  • 3Dunne
  • 22Paal
  • 17Dozzell
  • 15Field
  • 6Johansen
  • 30Armstrong
  • 18Lowe
  • 10Chair

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 7Willock
  • 13Archer
  • 14Martin
  • 28Gubbins
  • 37Adomah
  • 47Iroegbunam

Millwall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 2McNamara
  • 15Cresswell
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 8Mitchell
  • 23Saville
  • 39Honeyman
  • 10Flemming
  • 19Watmore
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 7Burke
  • 11Malone
  • 16Shackleton
  • 18Leonard
  • 21Voglsammer
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 50Esse
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough301461047351248
4Luton2913973729848
5Watford3012993633345
6West Brom30128103932744
7Blackburn29142133135-444
8Millwall2812793428643
9Sunderland2911994233942
10Norwich29126114034642
11Preston29117112733-640
12Hull30117123744-740
13Swansea29109104342139
14QPR30109113238-639
15Coventry29108113132-138
16Birmingham30108123638-238
17Reading29115133344-1138
18Bristol City2999113939036
19Stoke2996143338-533
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff3078152133-1229
22Huddersfield2977152838-1028
23Blackpool2969143045-1527
24Wigan2968152749-2226
View full Championship table

