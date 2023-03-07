Close menu
League One
CambridgeCambridge United19:45MorecambeMorecambe
Venue: Abbey Stadium, England

Cambridge United v Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Cambridge

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Mitov
  • 23Morrison
  • 21Bennett
  • 6Jones
  • 28Bennett
  • 24McGrandles
  • 4Digby
  • 7Brophy
  • 14Lankester
  • 10Smith
  • 9Ironside

Substitutes

  • 2Williams
  • 8O'Neil
  • 18Tracey
  • 25Mannion
  • 27Worman
  • 35Yearn
  • 42Seddon

Morecambe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ripley
  • 2Love
  • 5Rawson
  • 29Simeu
  • 3Melbourne
  • 20Shaw
  • 4Gibson
  • 15Weir
  • 8Crowley
  • 10Hunter
  • 9Stockton

Substitutes

  • 6Delaney
  • 12Smith
  • 17Watts
  • 21Cooney
  • 22Austerfield
  • 24Duffus
  • 25Mayor
Referee:
Paul Howard

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed33228360223874
2Plymouth34218561372471
3Ipswich341812465313466
4Bolton36189951282363
5Derby341710755312461
6Barnsley32186849282160
7Wycombe331661145321354
8Shrewsbury34157124336752
9Peterborough331631453411251
10Portsmouth33131284537851
11Lincoln City3391773233-144
12Exeter341110134544143
13Port Vale35127163549-1443
14Fleetwood341012123635142
15Bristol Rovers34119144755-842
16Charlton341011134546-141
17Oxford Utd3599173645-936
18Cheltenham34106182646-2036
19Burton3398164062-2235
20Accrington32810142848-2034
21Morecambe34711163353-2032
22MK Dons3586213154-2330
23Cambridge3485212655-2929
24Forest Green3558222766-3923
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC