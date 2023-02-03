Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Ron Gordon said it had been "a difficult time" for him and family

Hibernian owner Ron Gordon has announced that he has been receiving treatment for cancer for the past year.

In a letter to fans, the American explained that the treatment made international travel "a little more challenging", hence his absence from Edinburgh.

"I want to assure you all our family's commitment to the club's long-term success remains absolute," he wrote.

"I will be back with you at Easter Road as soon as my treatment allows."

Peru-born Gordon became the club's majority shareholder in 2019.

He made his fortune by growing and then selling ZGS Communications to NBC Universal.

His letter, published on the club website external-link , added: "I imagine many of you will have gone through similar times in your own families. We all stick together to get through these difficult times."

On the football front, the Hibs chairman said he "remained in daily contact with our chief executive Ben Kensell, who continues to run the club with the support of the board".