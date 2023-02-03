Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Nicolas Raskin is in the Rangers squad for the visit of Ross County on Saturday

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Ross County Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and online, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin was persuaded to join Rangers in part by manager Michael Beale's description of how he wants the team to play.

Raskin, 21, has moved to Ibrox for an undisclosed fee from Standard Liege and is available for selection for the match against Ross County on Saturday.

"I love the way the manager explained how he wants to play," he said.

"No long balls, creating from behind, and I love this. I was searching for something close to what I know."

Raskin has made 17 appearances in the Belgian top flight this season, the last one being in mid-November, which could mean his Rangers career begins from the bench.

When he does make his debut, fans can expect a player who likes to be heavily involved in the game.

"I like to recover the ball, play forward, one or two touches, playing in between players and breaking the lines," he said at Friday's media conference.

"I like a fast tempo. That suits me. I can play anywhere the coach wants me to. If he wants me as a six, I'll play six, if he wants me in the eight, I'll play eight."

Raskin remarked that Rangers seemed "like a bigger brother to Liege".

"Both teams have a big atmosphere and fans: there's more here, I'd say," he said.

"I really want to continue with a club that has a really big fan base and atmosphere. I like to play under pressure, that's how you grow.

"I want to know what it means to be a champion, what it's like to win trophies, because I know this club has a lot of trophies.

"Also, I want to grow in European competitions. I've played in the Europa League, against Rangers, of course, but now I want to play in the Champions League; not just play and make a nice story, but actually compete."