Irish Cup: Lowry double helps Crues earn nervy 2-1 last-16 win over brave Bangor

By Jana McCabeFootball reporter

From the section Irish

Philip Lowry celebrates after putting Crusaders ahead at Clandeboye Park
Philip Lowry's two goals proved enough to put Crusaders into the quarter-finals despite a nervy finish at Clandeboye Park

Two goals from Philip Lowry helped holders Crusaders earn a nervy 2-1 win over Premier Intermediate side Bangor in the Irish Cup sixth round.

Lowry put Crusaders ahead on 28 minutes after superbly controlling a ball in from Jude Winchester and then doubled their lead two minutes after half-time.

However Ben Arthurs pulled a goal back for the home side on 67 minutes and the Crues had to hang on at the finish.

Crusaders' win means they are the first team into the quarter-finals draw.

The cup holders dominated early on at Clandeboye Park against the third-tier side and it was little surprise that Lowry put them ahead with his superb piece of control before stroking the ball past James Taylor.

However, the ex-Glenavon keeper restricted the Crues lead to 1-0 at the interval by producing a series of superb saves.

He prevented a second Lowry goal before also denying Jordan Owen and Ross Clarke before the break, with the latter a particularly good save.

However, Lowry got his second two minutes after half-time as he played a clever one-two with Winchester before firing past Taylor.

The Seasiders - Irish Cup winners in 1993 but now operating in the Premier Intermediate League - got a lifeline on the 66th minute when Arthur battled to win a David Hume long ball, held off a couple of Crusaders defenders before finding the bottom corner.

Crusaders substitute Ben Kennedy, having his first action since sustaining a knee injury last August, had a chance to ease restore the visitors' two-goal goal in the 80th minute after a deflected pass from Jarlath O'Rourke, but a heavy first touch enabled Taylor to smother.

As Crues nerves grew in the closing stages, Bangor sensed a chance to force extra-time and they produced late pressure which included home keeper Taylor being unable to direct a header goalwards in the final seconds after he had gone upfield for a corner.

But Crusaders held on to become the first of the quarter-finalists, with the other six-round ties all taking place on Saturday.

Crues goalscorer Lowry had to go off in the closing stages following a clash of heads but seemed none the worse after the final whistle.

