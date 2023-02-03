Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Euan Henderson (left) started Queen's Park's match in Inverness

Queen's Park have been ejected from the Scottish Cup after fielding an ineligible player against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who will now face Livingston in the last 16.

Forward Euan Henderson signed on loan from Heart of Midlothian after the tie was initially postponed on 21 January.

Playing him in Tuesday's rearranged tie, which Queen's Park won 2-0, was contrary to competition rules.

Inverness will take on Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on 11 February.

Queen's Park president David Hunter said external-link : "An error was made regarding the eligibility of a player who featured in Tuesday night's game with Inverness Caledonian Thistle and we have accepted the SFA's decision.

"It is a regrettable mistake. One we will learn from. Our team put on a tremendous display on Tuesday to win the tie and obviously today's result is a hugely disappointing outcome. As upsetting as this matter is, it's vital that we put this behind us quickly, move on and focus on our league campaign."