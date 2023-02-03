Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Harvey Macadam has scored once in 14 League One appearances this season

Fleetwood Town midfielder Harvey Macadam has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension.

The 22-year-old joined the Cod Army from non-league Ashton United in January 2022 and has made 14 appearances this season.

Scott Brown's men are 17th in League One, four points above the bottom four.